The Social Media Reactions to ‘Loki’ Season 2 Are In
Loki season 2 drops on Disney+ in just three days. Tonight, the social media embargo dropped, allowing fans and reviewers to share their initial impressions of the new season.
Reviewers were given the first four episodes to watch, and the full reviews will all go up on Tuesday morning. Plus, launch events were held on Monday night in Los Angeles and New York, giving fans a first glimpse at episodes 1 and 2. That means that a lot of buzz is building about the next chapter in Loki’s odyssey.
Loki season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, with Loki transported to an alternate Time Variance Authority. No one knows who he is in this new reality, and Loki is forced to try and convince them that a multiversal war is on its way.
So far, most reactions have been positive, with fans and reviewers expressing excitement about the long-awaited second season. Fans are especially enamored with Ke Huy Quan’s portrayal of Ourobouros (or O.B. for short), and Loki’s continuing friendship with Mobius.
Steven Weintraub of Collider writes that the first four episodes are “excellent,” and Ke Huy Quan is “AWESOME.”
The Hollywood Handle writes, “After watching 4 Episodes of #LokiSeason2 we must highlight how Ke Huy Quan delivered a standout performance as OB. He just never misses and always shines in every role he’s in!”
Box Office Mexico writes that “Hiddleston, Majors, Wilson and Di Martino are definitely (for me) the true protagonists of this new phase of the MCU … Way better than season 1. AWE-INSPIRING. Bravo, bravo, bravissimo.”
Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show writes that season 2 is “filled with cosmic, timey-wimey action,” and “incredibly inventive and creative.”
However, other reactions are more muted, with some viewers finding the season lacking. Sam Hargrave of The Direct writes that “the story [in season 2] was less interesting and had less direction in the opening episodes. The acting is superb and the character dynamics are great. But I’ve come out less excited about Kang and Avengers 5 than before.”
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and i09 writes that “You don’t feel the stakes, the stories are not all that interesting, and S1’s essential, exciting energy is gone. The cast is still great and, hopefully, it gets better, but I expected more after 2 years away.”
What will the full reviews say about Loki? How will viewers react when they watch the season themselves? We’ll find out tomorrow, and throughout the month of October, as each episode airs weekly.
This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.
(featured image: Disney+)
