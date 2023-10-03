The Social Media Reactions to ‘Loki’ Season 2 Are In

Loki season 2 drops on Disney+ in just three days. Tonight, the social media embargo dropped, allowing fans and reviewers to share their initial impressions of the new season.

Reviewers were given the first four episodes to watch, and the full reviews will all go up on Tuesday morning. Plus, launch events were held on Monday night in Los Angeles and New York, giving fans a first glimpse at episodes 1 and 2. That means that a lot of buzz is building about the next chapter in Loki’s odyssey.

Loki season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, with Loki transported to an alternate Time Variance Authority. No one knows who he is in this new reality, and Loki is forced to try and convince them that a multiversal war is on its way.

So far, most reactions have been positive, with fans and reviewers expressing excitement about the long-awaited second season. Fans are especially enamored with Ke Huy Quan’s portrayal of Ourobouros (or O.B. for short), and Loki’s continuing friendship with Mobius.

Steven Weintraub of Collider writes that the first four episodes are “excellent,” and Ke Huy Quan is “AWESOME.”

A lot of the @MarvelStudios @DisneyPlus series have been disappointing. Saying that, I’m so happy to report #LokiSeason2 is absolutely worth your time. Have seen 4 of the 6 episodes and they’re excellent. Also Ke Huy Quan is AWESOME and a big part of Season 2. Can’t wait to see… pic.twitter.com/ksAZcCwn28 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 3, 2023

The Hollywood Handle writes, “After watching 4 Episodes of #LokiSeason2 we must highlight how Ke Huy Quan delivered a standout performance as OB. He just never misses and always shines in every role he’s in!”

After watching 4 Episodes of #LokiSeason2 we must highlight how Ke Huy Quan delivered a standout performance as OB.



He just never misses and always shines in every role he’s in!



Check out more in our review dropping at 9am ET! ? pic.twitter.com/UF5EqGVE9E — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 3, 2023

Box Office Mexico writes that “Hiddleston, Majors, Wilson and Di Martino are definitely (for me) the true protagonists of this new phase of the MCU … Way better than season 1. AWE-INSPIRING. Bravo, bravo, bravissimo.”

I watched the first 4 episodes of #LokiSeason2 and I can only say that Hiddleston, Majors, Wilson and Di Martino are definitely (for me) the true protagonists of this new phase of the MCU. Tomorrow I'll review it.. Way better than season 1. AWE-INSPIRING. Bravo, bravo, bravissimo pic.twitter.com/BoDu85ugIL — Box Office Mexico (@BoxOfficeMexico) October 3, 2023

Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show writes that season 2 is “filled with cosmic, timey-wimey action,” and “incredibly inventive and creative.”

Loki season two is really what we all want and expect out of an MCU series. Filled with cosmic, timey-wimey action, Loki continues its track record as the best MCU series with this second season. Incredibly inventive and creative. Fear not, MCU fans. #Loki #LokiSeason2 #MCU pic.twitter.com/vLfjd3HkNv — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) October 3, 2023

However, other reactions are more muted, with some viewers finding the season lacking. Sam Hargrave of The Direct writes that “the story [in season 2] was less interesting and had less direction in the opening episodes. The acting is superb and the character dynamics are great. But I’ve come out less excited about Kang and Avengers 5 than before.”

I saw the first four episodes of #LokiSeason2



Doesn't live up to S1. The story was less interesting and had less direction in the opening episodes.



The acting is superb and the character dynamics are great. But I’ve come out less excited about Kang and Avengers 5 than before. — Sam Hargrave – TheDirect.com (@ScorpioloYT) October 3, 2023

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and i09 writes that “You don’t feel the stakes, the stories are not all that interesting, and S1’s essential, exciting energy is gone. The cast is still great and, hopefully, it gets better, but I expected more after 2 years away.”

I was very disappointed with the first few episodes of #LokiSeason2. You don't feel the stakes, the stories are not all that interesting, and S1's essential, exciting energy is gone. The cast is still great and, hopefully, it gets better, but I expected more after 2 years away. pic.twitter.com/dyfuw5Wwca — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 3, 2023

What will the full reviews say about Loki? How will viewers react when they watch the season themselves? We’ll find out tomorrow, and throughout the month of October, as each episode airs weekly.

Don’t forget to check out our full-length review of Loki season 2, dropping tomorrow morning!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]