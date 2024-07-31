‘Gen V’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

Based on The Boys comic book story arc “We Gotta Go Now,” Gen V was received well by both audiences and critics, prompting a swift renewal.

The fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the second chapter, having recently witnessed an incredible season of The Boys. While an exact release date is not out yet, it has been confirmed that season 2 will be available to stream in 2025. However, Chance Perdomo’s unfortunate death back in March 2024 is currently a major factor in shooting delays, which could push the release date towards the latter half of next year. It was confirmed by the producers that they won’t be recasting his role, but the writers will understandably need time to figure out how to proceed without his character, Andre Anderson.

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023

In terms of the cast, the following actors are expected to reprise their roles from season 1:

Jazz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizzie Broadway as Emma Shaw

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as the gender-shifter supe Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Patrick Schwarznegger and Shelley Conn, who portrayed the roles of Jason/Golden Boy and Indira Shetty, respectively, won’t be seen in the new season because their characters were killed off. Meanwhile, the latest addition to the cast, Hamish Linklater, will play Cipher, the newly appointed Dean of Godolkin University. The character has been described as a politically savvy individual who’s been trained as a scientist and is in the good books of officials at the highest levels.

The sophomore season of Gen V could present some exciting plot tie-ins with The Boys, and will continue from the point where Marie, Jordan, and Emma are brutally roughened up by Homelander. They find themselves waking up in a hospital room without an exit, and it will be fascinating to see how the story progresses from that point onward.

The first season of Gen V is available to stream on Prime Video.

