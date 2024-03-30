Chance Perdomo, Star of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’, Is Dead at 27

Charismatic actor and rising star Chance Perdomo has died tragically at 27 years old. The actor died in a motorcycle accident. No one else was injured in the crash.

Perdomo had only just begun his acting career, with his breakout role as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Perdomo most recently starred in Amazon’s The Boys spinoff series Gen V as college student/superhero Andre Anderson. He also appeared in the After film series.

His reps released a statement reading, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest, … We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The producers of Gen V also released a statement, saying “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this, … For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

