Gavin Newsom denies rumors about confiscating Starlink Modems

Misinformation and odd conspiracies have engulfed Los Angeles while it burned from the wildfires. One rumor is rooted in an ongoing online feud between tech billionaire Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Recommended Videos

A blog alleged that firefighters from Los Angeles were instructed to confiscate Starlink modems that were donated by Elon Musk during the wildfire. The anonymous firefighter explained, “Our battalion chief told me, ‘The governor got into town and ordered us to confiscate the free modems.'” Additionally, the source accused Newsom of giving out the directive because he and Musk were not on friendly terms. Musk has definitely attacked Newsom and his response to the fire. Nevertheless, these allegations of politicking are not confirmed. There are also no additional reports to back the claim that the Starlink modems have been taken away.

Gavin Newsom also denied the rumor on X. He tweeted, “Nope. I did not confiscate Starlink modems. CalFire did not tell other agencies not to use these devices.” Starlink was also not the only company to provide free internet access during the fires. Spectrum has also provided 35,000 internet access points for those who’ve been affected.

Nope.



I did not confiscate Starlink modems.



CalFire did not tell other agencies not to use these devices. pic.twitter.com/CM6dNYmU2u — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 14, 2025

An invitation to California

Jen Psaki asked Newsom how damaging it would be for Trump to inject misinformed ideas about the Los Angeles Wildfire. Newsom started off by thanking outgoing President Joe Biden for the help he gave California. Then, Newsom revealed that he didn’t care about politics at the moment. “I want to work with them. It’s not about me. It’s about people that we both represent,” Newsom said in response. He continued, “I desperately plead with him. Come out here—help us, and we will help you. You’ll be elevated, Mr. President.”

Online, President-elect Donald Trump had also been lashing out against Gavin Newsom. Trump had been mocking Newsom and constantly accusing him of incompetence. The California governor hasn’t rescinded the offer—he is still urging Trump to visit California to help.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy