Exclusive: ‘Captain Marvel’ creators reunite for relatable new series ‘FML’

Captain Marvel creative powerhouses, writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist David López have teamed up once again for a new, eight-issue series from Dark Horse Comics.

Recommended Videos

With colors by Cris Peter and letters by Clayton Cowles, FML is a coming-of-age magical realism story that follows a group of heavy metal teens in Portland, Oregon, whose ability to navigate everyday horrors including school shootings and dangerous wildfires is enhanced by chaos magic—or is it?

(Pepe Larraz / Dark Horse Comics)

FML marks DeConnick’s return to creator-owned comics since Bitch Planet ended (or at least went on an indefinite hiatus) in 2017. In the announcement, she said, “David and I have been talking about doing something creator-owned together since Captain Marvel, but it took years for the stars and our schedules to properly align. Now that we’re here though, it almost feels planned—like we needed exactly as long as it took us to grow and change, both as artists and as people, so that we could come back together for this big swing.”

She continued:

“FML is a challenging book—stylistically and in tone—and I’m not sure we could have pulled it off five years ago, honestly. But here we are—and I’m so proud of and impressed by the work put in by everyone involved. David is drawing like he’s got something to prove, Cris is pulling disparate styles together seamlessly, tying them together with her palette and Clayton of course, our ace and secret weapon, works his subtle magic on lettering to make sure you hear everything in your head exactly the way it was intended. … For my part, FML feels of a piece with Pretty Deadly and Bitch Planet; it’s as personal as the former and as satirical and of-the-moment as the latter.”

FML #1 introduces 16-year-old Riley, who loves monster movies and his band and sketching his heavy metal future in ballpoint pen. Unfortunately, his sketches worry his teachers and his true crime-obsessed, former Riot Grrrl mother is “doing her best,” which often means attempting to balance Riley’s needs, his goth sister’s needs, her own needs, and increasing world issues like the skies raining ash.

Riley seeks solace in the Forest Park Witch’s House with his friends (who each have their own issues), but he finds a lot more in the abandoned old house.

Check out an exclusive preview from FML #1, including backmatter (which will be different for each issue) and variant covers below.

(Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (Dark Horse Comics) (David López / Dark Horse Comics) (Alvaro Martinez Bueno / Dark Horse Comics) (David LaFuente / Dark Horse Comics) (Nicola Scott / Dark Horse Comics) (Emma Rios / Dark Horse Comics)

“This is without a doubt one of the best and most important books I have had the honor to edit in my 15 years in the comic book industry,” said Dark Horse Comics Senior Editor Daniel Chabon. “I have been a tremendous fan of this creative team for a long, long time; and I cannot wait for everyone to pick up this series and to see what an amazing achievement it is.”

FML #1 will be available at your local comic shop and digitally on November 6, with following issues released monthly.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy