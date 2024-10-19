Everything we learned at the ‘Dune: Prophecy’ panel at NYCC

New York Comic Con is now in full swing, which means tons of great information. The 4-day event kicked off on Thursday, October 17, and The Mary Sue was able to attend the panel for the upcoming HBO series Dune: Prophecy.

Recommended Videos

Among those present were cast members Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Olivia Williams, Jessica Barden, and Emily Watson, as well as showrunner Alison Schapker and executive producer Jordan Goldberg.

The first full trailer was played for the attending audience, and if you weren’t already excited, you definitely will be now! Along with things we already know, the cast and creatives spoke about what to expect from their characters. We will be able to see how the Bene Gesserit formed and learn more about how they operate.

A major theme that will be present in the show is how family dysfunction can shape you as a child. Olivia Williams, who plays Tula Harkonnen, explained that she, along with Emily Watson (Valya Harkonnen) researched Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots specifically to see how family, particularly a royal family, can mess you up.

Speaking of families, we can expect to see the appearance of Houses Atreides and Harkonnen, as well as the introduction of the rulers of this era, House Corrino. Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, who plays Princess Ynez, said of the Corrino family: “They are very complex characters. It comes with a more darker side … it can be dangerous to you and people want stuff out of you.”

Another fun tidbit we learned was that the effects were nearly all practical. In a world of ever-present green screens, hearing that a show as big as Dune: Prophecy is utilizing these effects is so exciting. Green screen is great, sure, but nothing will beat seeing something on screen and knowing that it’s a tangible thing. And, with a world like Dune, it really opens up the possibilities.

When asked, the creatives were not able to disclose what the major threat will be within the show. However, that works perfectly for me, as my interest is already more than piqued. Spice, sandworms, and family dysfunction? Count me in! Check it out when the show premieres on November 17 on HBO and Max.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy