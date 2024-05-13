Behold, a New ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Emerges!

Max has imbibed the forbidden worm juice and sanctioned a Dune prequel series about our favorite space witches.

Recommended Videos

According to Variety, Indian actress Tabu is the latest addition to the cast of Dune: Prophecy. An award-winning superstar in India, Tabu has also appeared in Ang Lee’s Life of Pi and The Namesake. Tabu will play the role of Sister Francesca, whose description reads “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

Tabu joins a cast that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Originally announced after the release of Denis Villeneuve’s first film, Dune: Prophecy (previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood) is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert (son of Dune author Frank) and Kevin J. Anderson. Set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the prequel will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit, focusing specifically on “two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind.”

Alison Schapker (Fringe, Altered Carbon) is the showrunner and executive producer of Dune: Prophecy, which was developed with Diane Ademu-John (The Haunting of Bly Manor). Anna Foerster (Lou) directed several episodes, including the pilot.

Max has yet to set a premiere date for Dune: Prophecy.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more