Here’s Everything We Know About HBO’s Prequel Series ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Following the colossal success of Dune 2, fans of the sci-fi franchise are now eagerly awaiting the release of Dune: Prophecy, the HBO prequel series that will cover the origins of Bene Gesserit.

Scheduled to release in November 2024 on HBO’s streaming service Max, the series has a star-studded cast that can rival the film series’ ensemble. Here’s the complete cast and character list for Dune: Prophecy:

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Kieran Atreides

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

The cast is led by Academy Award nominee Emily Watson, who plays Valya Harkonnen, the leader of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Olivia Williams plays her sister Tula, while Mark Strong will be seen in the role of Javicco Corrino, the ruling emperor in the show’s timeline. Josh Heuston, Edward Davis, Jihae, and Tabu feature in supporting roles.

In the original cast announcement, Shirley Henderson and Indira Verma were roped in to play the roles of Tula Harkonnen and Empress Natalya and were eventually replaced by Williams and May after they dropped out. Dune: Prophecy was initially commissioned as Dune: The Sisterhood in June 2019 by Legendary Television, with the creative duo of film series Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve attached as showrunner and director, respectively.

However, they had to step aside due to their commitment to Dune: Part Two, with the studio choosing to replace Spaihts with Alison Schapker and Villenueve with Anna Foerster after his first-choice substitute Johan Renck backed out of the project.

