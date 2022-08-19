She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, and as with all Marvel properties, it’s bursting with Easter eggs, references, callbacks, and other goodies. Here are all the Easter eggs we’ve found so far!

Episode 1: “A Normal Amount of Rage”

Episode 1 contains some lovely tributes to the fallen Avengers, plus some references to other Marvel and Disney projects.

Some remixed classic catch phrases

(ABC)

In the first scene, Jen and her friend Nikki are getting ready for their court appearance and Jen practices her closing argument. The first line she says is, “What is the responsibility of those with power?” Then, after she’s done, Nikki compliments her “savage Jen Walters” look.

The first line is instantly recognizable to Spider-Man fans, since Spidey’s journey to being a hero is sparked by the aphorism “with great power comes great responsibility.” Maybe it’s weird that a Hulk show has a Spider-Man reference in it, but you can’t deny the connection. The second line is a direct reference to the original title of the first She-Hulk comic books from the ’80s, The Savage She-Hulk.

Cheetos with chopsticks

When Jen and Bruce are in the car on their road trip, Bruce asks why Jen is eating Cheetos with chopsticks. Her answer is genius in its simplicity: “So you don’t get Cheeto fingers.” Brilliant! No wonder this woman has a law degree!

Except, as Kristin Howard at Den of Geek points out, Jen didn’t come up with that trick. It’s actually a reference to a photo of Oscar Isaac eating cheetos with chopsticks. Is that a convoluted reference to Moon Knight? The important thing is that I’m never eating Cheetos with my fingers again.

A Sakaarian class-eight courier craft

(Marvel Entertainment)

Jen and Bruce’s road trip is cut short when a spaceship falls out of the sky and forces their car off the road. Bruce recognizes the ship as a “Sakaarian class-eight courier craft,” and that recognition suggests that he now has memories of his time on Sakaar. That ship is the same model as the Commodore, which Bruce, Thor, and Valkyrie used to escape Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok. What’s more, the ship’s appearance in She-Hulk is probably setting up another plot down the line, whether it’s in a later episode or in a rumored World War Hulk movie.

A Led Zeppelin reference?

Okay, so I’m not sure if this is an easter egg or if director Kat Coiro just really likes Led Zeppelin, but I’m absolutely convinced it’s somehow significant. When Jen wakes up in Bruce’s beach house lab in Mexico, she finds a change of clothes waiting for her, including a Led Zeppelin t-shirt. It’s just the way the camera lingers on the shirt, that’s all. “Immigrant Song” did play a prominent role in Ragnarok, so maybe it’s another Ragnarok throwback?

An Iron Man helmet

(Marvel Entertainment)

After Jen wakes up and changes, she walks through the beach house as she’s trying to figure out where she is. On her way downstairs, she passes one of Tony Stark’s Iron Man helmets, which is on display. Of course, Tony’s the former owner of the house, so the decor isn’t surprising.

Natasha’s lullaby

When Bruce is giving Jen a crash course on what it’s like to be a hulk, he mentions that Natasha used to help him transform back into Banner with a lullaby. That lullaby consisted of holding out her hand and saying, “The sun’s getting real low.” When Jen asks Bruce how the lullaby worked, Bruce admits that he doesn’t have a clear explanation, which is basically Marvel’s way of telling us all to stop asking them about it.

Who’s your friend who likes to play?

(Disney/Pixar)

Bruce is testing Jen’s threshold for hulking out, and explains that her transformations are caused by “distressed emotional states.” Jen suggests watching the scene in Pixar’s Inside Out when Bing Bong sacrifices himself so that Joy can escape the pit of old memories. Bruce clutches his chest and cries, “Oh, Bing Bong!” before explaining that a sad scene in a movie won’t cut it. Anyway, we now know that Pixar movies exist in the MCU, and superheroes find the Bing Bong scene just as devastating as the rest of us do.

BB and TS

While Bruce and Jen are having some drinks at the bar Bruce built on the beach house property, Bruce fingers two sets of initials scratched into the surface: BB and TS. These obviously stand for Bruce Banner and Tony Stark.

She-Hulk episodes come out every Thursday, so stay tuned as we gather up a delicious new batch of Easter eggs for you each week!

(image: Marvel)

