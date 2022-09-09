Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, continues to shine as one of the more fun entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while it is not one of those cameo shows (according to Jen herself), there have been quite a few exciting additions to the series as a whole. So, while Tatiana Maslany mugs to the camera and talks about what’s happening around her, we, as fans, are left wondering who these characters all connect to, and in episode 4, there was a familiar-sounding name that had the gears turning.

Because sometimes, all it takes is a name for Marvel fans to let their theories run wild, and this one is quite the doozy if you ask me. Rhys Corio made his appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, and with it came a sea of questions about his magician character, so let’s get into it.

**Spoilers for episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law lie ahead.**

Corio shows up as a magician, using real magic that he shouldn’t and making Sorcerer Supreme Wong’s life a living hell, but it was his name that had quite a few eyebrows raising leading up to the character’s appearance. The character is named Donny Blaze, which sounds very similar to Johnny Blaze (also known as Ghost Rider). When you’re watching the episode, through, at first it can feel like whiplash because you just keep thinking they’re saying Johnny and trying to figure out what the connection is there.

Frankly, I don’t know if there is one, or maybe Donny is a relative of Johnny we just haven’t met yet. But the fact that his name is Donny Blaze had me squealing until I realized they said “Donny,” and I’m fine with having a bit of mystery still to go. Corio’s part is simple: He’s a former master of the mystic arts and has been using what he learned there to up his real-world magician game, since he wasn’t the best at it and it ended up transporting an audience member somewhere else.

It all leads back to Wong, and he isn’t exactly happy about having to deal with this and enlists Jen to help him. While Donny is a simple character in this episode, he could lead to more connections in the Marvel Cinematic Universe later on.

Donny and Johnny?

Johnny Blaze, my beloved, has yet to make an appearance in the overall MCU—yet. He was in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. played by Gabriel Luna, but there’s no word yet onto how those characters are carrying over into the broader MCU again. So, could we see a different Johnny Blaze take form? Maybe and I wouldn’t hate it if Danny Ketch (Johnny Blaze’s brother) became Donny Blaze in the MCU.

For now though, Donny is just a magician trying to make his act better and making Wong’s life that much harder in the process. We don’t know if we’ll see more of him in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but if we don’t, I do hope that he is somehow tied into Johnny Blaze when that character eventually returns.

