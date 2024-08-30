Netflix’s new Japanese drama tackles dating woes with high school backdrop

Japanese teen drama Chastity High hit an August 29 premiere on Netflix, following the June 2024 announcement.

As fans binge the show, there’s possibly a lingering thought at the back of their mind regarding the series’ future. At the time of writing, it is difficult to comment on whether the show will be back for a second season. The decision to renew a particular TV show is usually taken after taking viewership numbers into account, and then the announcement isn’t usually made right away, so an announcement regarding Chastity High‘s renewal is likely to take some time.

Directed by Soushi Matsumoto, Yuka Yasukawa, and Ryo Ota and written by Eriko Shinozaki and Rin Shuto, the show is a Robot Communications production. Targeted toward Gen-z, the show features a primarily Japanese cast, presented below:

Ai Makami as Ichika Arisawa, a girl from a financially restricted background who becomes a “love keeper”

Ryubi Miyase as Ryogo Maki, the son of a governor who partners with Ichika as a “love keeper” and eventually falls for her

Rintaro Mizusawa is Atsushi Kanda, an authority figure at the academy responsible for ensuring students follow the no-dating rule

Yudai Toyoda as Asuka Miyama, a student at the school likely to be involved in the central conflict

Rino Wauchi, Kyoya Honda, and Shiori Akita appear in supporting roles.

The show’s premise is set in a prestigious high school where dating is banned between students. In the land of forbidden love, hope in the form of a “lovekeeper” (Makami) emerges, who aids students who are caught violating the no-dating rule, in return for money. The funds in turn help her pay her tuition, easing the burden on her hard-working single mother. She is assisted by Ryogo (Miyase) who is in the business to get away from his abusive father and save money for his future. Sparks fly between the two, putting them in a position of their clients.

Chastity High is reportedly based on real-life events, and Netflix has promised that they have put in an extensive effort to ensure they get the concepts of love in Gen-Z and the modern youth culture right in the TV series.

