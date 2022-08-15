Why Did Daredevil Bring Out the Yellow Suit in the ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer?

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Daredevil ready and taking on Hell’s Kitchen. While he probably isn’t going to actually be in Hell’s Kitchen this time around, we do know that we’re going to see Daredevil in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, fans have some questions about what appears to be a new suit for Matt Murdock.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is heading to Disney+ and as we gear up to meet Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), many fans are wondering about some characters we have seen in the trailers for the series. Mainly, that of Daredevil. Charlie Cox is set to return to the franchise as Matt Murdock, and while we saw him in his lawyer form briefly in Spider-Man: No way Home, we haven’t seen Matt bring Daredevil into the mix yet.

The trailer gave us a very clear shot of the Daredevil suit but viewers may have also noticed that there’s a bit of yellow to Matt’s new suit and while we didn’t see that in the original three seasons of the Netflix show Daredevil, it isn’t exactly a look that is new to Matt Murdock.

It’s right from the comics

Daredevil #1 (April 1964) featured the character in a yellow and red suit—so the thinking is that it’s a nod to his comic origins. In the series Daredevil, we saw Matt Murdock in his black outfit—before he got the iconic Daredevil look (that we all know and love)—so this, being his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daredevil, could be a fun nod to the comic introduction of the character.

So while the comics suit is not as high tech as the one that Matt appears to be wearing on the show, the yellow seemingly feels like an homage to the original Daredevil look from the comics. It might change once we see Matt in the show, but going off what we know of Matt Murdock and the comics, this is the easy assumption to make.

Is Matt going to be funny?

One of the more fascinating things I’ve seen go around online recently is fans (typically men who have yet to see the show) are already complaining that it is ruining the MCU (again, they’ve not seen the show). Why? Because it’s girly and a comedy? But it has also extended into Matt Murdock and their “fears” for the character—because there seems to be some weird consensus that Matt Murdock is too serious of a character for a show like She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Newsflash: He’s always been funny! He’s funny in the comics, he was funny on Daredevil, and he continues to be a funny character, and honestly, having him in the yellow and red suit will hopefully help bring even more of that aspect for Matt in the series.

Until we know more about how Matt Murdock and Daredevil are going to play a part in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we can just theorize about his suit and think about how good it feels having Matt Murdock back in the world of Marvel—with Charlie Cox leading the charge.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

