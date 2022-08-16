Okay But What is the Grandmaster’s Ship Doing in ‘She-Hulk’!?

A new clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law shows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) asking a very important question: was Captain America a virgin?

Obviously Cap’s sex life is an important issue that warrants further study, but there was another moment that got overshadowed by our collective brain explosions. The obstacle that sends their car over the cliff isn’t a car, or a deer, or anything else you might find on Earth. It’s a freaking space ship coming down from space. And it’s not just any spaceship: it’s an exact replica of the Commodore from Thor: Ragnarok.

Looks like Grandmaster wants his favorite warrior back and apparently he came to get him in his…*checks notes*…sex plane. For orgies…that is. 👀 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Hulk pic.twitter.com/4973MFJQ1h — Sir Kev  (@sirkevofficial) August 11, 2022

You’ll recall that in Ragnarok, Thor and the others are planning their escape from Sakaar when Loki tells them that he can break into the Grandmaster’s hangar and steal a ship that will get them through the wormhole known as the Devil’s Anus. That ship is the Commodore, which the Grandmaster uses for pleasure cruises and, yes, orgies.

Thor, Valkyrie, and Bruce use the Commodore to escape, and after they get to Asgard, Loki flies it to the palace so he can awaken Surtur and trigger Ragnarok. At the end of the movie, we see the Commodore docked on top of the Statesman, the ship carrying the Asgardian refugees. At the beginning of Infinity War, you can briefly see a speck floating near the Statesman that looks like the Commodore. That shot is the last we see of the Grandmaster’s orgy ship in the MCU … until now.

What is the Commodore doing in She-Hulk?

It’s certainly possible that the ship we see in She-Hulk isn’t the Commodore, but rather another ship of the same model. After all, it’s got a different paint job. On the other hand, Bruce has a very close connection to the Commodore. He escaped Sakaar in it, he flew it himself for a few minutes, and he likely got to know some of the Asgardian refugees (albeit in his Hulk form) before Thanos’s attack.

That means there’s a decent chance that someone from Sakaar or Asgard might use the Commodore to come looking for Bruce on Earth. Could it be a long lost Asgardian refugee looking for help? Or maybe a fellow Sakaarian gladiator making his way through the cosmos?

It’s impossible to say right now, but there are murmurs on social media that the Commodore’s pilot could be Hulk’s son Skaar. Appearing in the comic What If? Planet Hulk #1 and the animated series Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Skaar is the result of Hulk’s marriage to a woman named Caiera the Oldstrong on Sakaar. Skaar grows to adulthood at an accelerated rate, after Caiera is killed, he decides to head to Earth to kill his dad.

Could that be Skaar in the Commodore’s cockpit? In the MCU, Bruce spent two years in space, with a good chunk of that time on Sakaar, which would give him plenty of time to have an affair with someone and conceive a child. There’s no evidence so far that Skaar is the one flying the ship, but when you consider the comics, the theory isn’t at all farfetched.

If the suspense is killing you, don’t worry: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this Thursday on Disney Plus, so you don’t have to wait much longer.

