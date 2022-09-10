Our Favorite Sad Catholic Boy Matt Murdock is Back in a New ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer

It’s been a long time coming for fans of Daredevil but it seems like we’ll be getting the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the next episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law! Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the hit Netflix series, has made his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in things like Spider-Man: No Way Home and while we’ve seen his foe Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Hawkeye, this is the first time that Matt has returned to the MCU television world.

And what a journey we’re going to embark on. Matt Murdock, the sad Catholic boy from New York who struggles with his religion, his task as a hero, as well as his love for sleeping around Hell’s Kitchen (and we love him for it), is actually hilarious. So bringing him into a show like She-Hulk and with another lawyer in Jen Walters makes a lot of sense for him! (It’s just also getting Matt out of New York and into the sunshine and warm weather of Los Angeles).

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the future of the series as we’re about halfway through (there are 9 episodes and the 4th episode just premiered) and the trailer is just a bit of information into where the latter half of the season is going to go. And with Matt Murdock in toe, what’s not to be excited for?

It’s fun to see more of Jameela Jamil as Titania (because we haven’t seen much of her yet) and more of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky! But the Matt Murdock of it all is why we’re raising our eyebrows because there are a lot of questions surrounding why Matt is there in Los Angeles and why he’s seeking Jen out.

Jen having the hots for Matt is relatable

In the trailer, Jen makes a comment about how Matt is doing something for her and truly have never related to a woman more in my life. Because come on, it’s Matt Murdock. The brilliant sad Catholic boy who was hot, sad, and complicated. He was, by that logic, a dreamboat and it helped that Charlie Cox played him.

So having Jen, who is pretty sex positive on her show, talk about how she’s attracted to Matt Murdock? It feels like a dream. And it is exciting to see Matt clearly giving Jen some advice into how she can both change the world as a lawyer while also changing the world as a superhero because if anyone knows that balance, it’s Matt Murdock!

There are still plenty of questions we have to get answered. Like why does Matt have a new suit, what’s going on with Foggy and Karen, is Matt going to become Jen’s friend’s with benefits? There is just so much we have to know and while this trailer does have me excited to see Matt Murdock back, I do have to wonder how Jen and Matt are going to react to each other and if they wanted to make out a little I wouldn’t be mad about it!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

