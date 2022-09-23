Exclusive Thor: Love and Thunder Bonus Material Clip Shows Chris Hemsworth’s Dedication to Thor’s God Bod

At this point, Chris Hemsworth is Thor Odinson. Having played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning, Hemsworth has embodied the character just as well as his co-stars with their iconic depictions. For Thor: Love & Thunder, the living blond god decided to make himself even bulkier than ever before.

In one of the behind-the-scenes clips from the bonus material on the DVD and Blu-ray release of Love & Thunder (arriving September 27), Brian Chapek, executive producer, explains how Hemsworth got extra muscle. “In this movie, Chris took it upon himself to be the biggest and strongest version of himself that he’s ever been,” Chapek says.

Another executive producer, Brad Winderbaum, said that when he came onto the set, Hemsworth had “an otherworldly physique.” He went on to share that they were attempting to bring back the intense physique from the comics, and Hemsworth committed to that.

While there is no denying that the actor looks good, I do feel bad that any star of any gender feels the need to put on such a performance to get so bulky. It does not sound fun, but that’s why he’s the god of thunder, and I’m typing at my desk with my cat.

Still, “God Bod” doesn’t have to mean ripped. Thor in God of War is also serving God Bod, as someone who has happily enjoyed some mead. We can have both.

Bonus features that are part of some releases of Love & Thunder include:

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director/writer Taika Waititi.

Featurettes

Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor – Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the costars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.

Shaping a Villain – This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.

Another Classic Taika Adventure – This piece looks back on Taika Waititi’s journey taking over the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment Taika was announced as the new custodian of Thor and follow Taika through the production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Deleted Scenes

Looking for Zeus – Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus.

Wasting Time – Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.

A Safe Vacation – A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene.

Fighting For You – Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overhearing a heartfelt conversation.

I am interested in seeing some more of the Zeus stuff because I have not seen Russel Crowe so hammy in a while, and I enjoyed it. While Love & Thunder has proven divisive, I found it to be at least fun, and it didn’t turn any female heroes into villains with the flick of a switch, so I’m still giving it a thumbs up. Also, Chris Hemsworth, you are always gonna be hot. You don’t have to put so much pressure on yourself.

(featured image: Disney/Marvel)

