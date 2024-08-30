If your dating life sucks and you never got over your crush on The OC’s Seth Cohen, this new series is going to give you everything you want. Nobody Wants This, a new Netflix rom-com series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, is all set to release on Netflix.

Wow, so you’re telling me that Blake Waldorf’s IRL husband and the voice of Gossip Girl are getting together for a romantic-comedy series? And the trailer for the show is set to Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You.” In what world does nobody want this?

With fall almost here, it’s time to get cozy with your favorite romance novels and movies. And Nobody Wants This gives us a whole 10-episode season to fully satiate our binge-watch needs. The series, from writer and showrunner Erin Foster, is inspired from her own experiences. And the trailer, which released on August 29, promises a fun meet-cute, some swoon-worthy courting, and lots of friends and family sabotaging them that their modern love story will have to survive.

What’s Nobody Wants This about?

The series’ official synopsis actually reads like the beginning of a joke—an agnostic and a rabbi walk into a party …

Kristen Bell plays Joanne, an agnostic podcast host, who meets Adam Brody’s Noah, an unconventional rabbi who is on the rebound, at a party and the two hit it off. It’s an unlikely pairing with lots of reasons why they won’t work. There are a couple of Jewish stereotypes thrown in that I’d like to see others weigh in on. But even as their chemistry starts sizzling, it looks like nobody, not even their friends and family, which includes Noah’s mom, Joanne’s sister Morgan, and Noah’s brother Sasha, think they belong together. Plenty of things go wrong, and there’s some sabotage going on too. And the question is, will they? Or won’t they? I guess, we’ll have to watch to find out.

Nobody Wants This is created by Erin Foster, along with Craig Digregorio and Steven Levitan, all of whom serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers. Actor Kristen Bell also serves as executive producer on the series along with Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, and Oly Obst.

Who is in the cast of Nobody Wants This?

(Netflix)

The romantic-comedy will be headlined by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, with Succession actor Justine Lupe playing Morgan and Veep actor Timothy Simons playing Sasha. There’s also Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Shiloh Bearman, Stephanie Faracy, Emily Arlook, and Sherry Cola.

When and where can you watch Nobody Wants This?

(Netflix)

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This will release on Netflix on September 26, 2024, just in time to fill the void left by the escapist shenanigans of Emily in Paris season 4 part 2, and thankfully not split into two parts. So go ahead and plan your weekend binge around it!

