‘Blade’ Is Coming Our Way in 2023

Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con is bringing us the Marvel panel and it feels nice to have the Marvel panel back in action! Right now, news is breaking of the rest of Phase 4 and while we now know that it will end with She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it means that the panel is giving us a brief look at the rest of Phase 4 but focusing mainly on the line-up for Phase 5. And oh boy, does it feel good to know where Marvel Studios is headed.

One of the big announcements was a release date for Mahershala Ali’s Blade. The casting of Ali was announced at the last Hall H that happened in 2019 and so it has been a long time coming for any kind of information on the movie given that the last time we got a whisper was when Blade was featured in Eternals hinting that Black Knight aka Dane Whitman (played by Kit Harrington) would have his comic connection to Blade. Other than that, we’ve learned nothing else.

Now though, we have a release date for the new Blade movie and fans get excited! And, sorry, the wait isn’t going to be a short one. It’s going to be over a year before we get to see the Blade stand-alone movie.

When is Blade being released?

Get ready because next fall, we get to fall into the Halloween season with our favorite half-mortal, half-immortal. Blade is set to be released on November 3, 2023 and good! It’s exciting because the character is important not only to the world of Marvel comics but to fans. The 90s were filled with the Wesley Snipes moves and they brought the character to life for fans world wide and so to see as Mahershala Ali takes over the role is going to be a great time for all!

Until we know more, at least we know that Blade is coming. We just have to wait a year for it.

