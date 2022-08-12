Everything You Need to Know About Matador and Man-Bull, the ‘Daredevil’ Villains in the ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ miniseries, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is nearing its August premiere. And the series is set to introduce a slew of new characters, including Tatiana Maslany’s titular character, Jennifer Walters (a.k.a. She-Hulk). Additionally, the series will be welcoming back several familiar faces including Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Abomination (Tim Roth). However, since Walters is a skilled New York lawyer specializing in superhumans, we’re expecting to see some new superhumans in the series, too.

So far, the likes of Abomination, Frog-Man, and the Wrecking Crew, have been confirmed to be appearing in the series. However, there are likely to be a few more superhumans who have gotten themselves into sticky legal situations. In fact, a clip from She-Hulk‘s latest trailer gives us a split second glimpse of Matador and Man-Bull. They are two lesser-known Marvel supervillains, who, across Marvel, generally have rather comical storylines and appearances, and She-Hulk will mark both of their live-action debuts.

Their appearance in the series makes sense—considering both have been foes of Daredevil in the comics. Meanwhile, Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is confirmed to be appearing in She-Hulk, marking his first appearance in the MCU since Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both Walters and Murdock are among New York’s top lawyers, and both double as superheroes, so there’s no doubt the two will have some connection in the show. However, while this is Walters’ series, it seems some of Murdock’s enemies will be following him into She-Hulk. Here’s what we know about the Matador and Man-Bull.

Who is Man-Bull?

Man-Bull was originally born William Taurens and was raised in New Jersey. As an adult, he was hired by the infamous Mister Kline to kidnap people off the streets so they could become test subjects in Kline’s inhumane experiments. However, Taurens got a dose of karma when Daredevil foiled his plans, leading to Taurens being used as the guinea pig in Kline’s experiment. This turned him into a human-bull hybrid: Man-Bull. He still wasn’t strong enough to fight Daredevil, even in Man-Bull form, though, and he was defeated. Taurens reverted back to human form and was sent to prison.

In prison, he had an accomplice sneak him more of the Man-Bull injection and he transformed into Man-Bull permanently. He broke out of prison and sought revenge on Daredevil, though he was always met with defeat. Man-Bull, at one point, believed himself to be the Minotaur, leading to a surge in power. However, he largely only surfaced in the comic books in minor roles, usually either being briefly seen in prison or teaming up with the likes of the Matador, Owl, or the Thunderbolts.

Who is the Matador?

The Matador’s true identity is Manuel Eloganto, a skilled bullfighter, who lacks any superhuman powers or abilities. In addition to being a trained bullfighter, he was also notorious for his animal cruelty. In one incident, the crowd’s dislike for him caused him to become distracted during his bullfighting routine and he was badly injured. As a result, he vowed revenge on all humankind. He soon caught Daredevil’s attention after causing a car crash, but managed to evade him.

When he came up against Daredevil again, he was soundly defeated. This led him to cook up numerous schemes in an attempt to get vengeance on Daredevil. At different points in time, he worked with Electro, Man-Bull, and Ringmaster to attempt to defeat Daredevil. Each attempt was met with sound defeat, though. In fact, Matador was so enraged by Man-Bull’s failure that it sparked a physical fight between the two.

Like Man-Bull, Matador had many rather minor and brief appearances across comic books. However, he may have had a little more heart than Man-Bull, when he was once discovered to be living a humble existence with his sister, helping her raise her children. His lifestyle at the time led a would-be assassin to have compassion on him, sparing his life. Later, though, he would return to his villainy in a new scheme to defeat Daredevil.

Man-Bull and the Matador in She-Hulk

(Disney)

From the brief clip given in the She-Hulk trailer, it appears Man-Bull and Matador are part of some sort of group therapy with superpowered individuals and/or villains. Considering that they are rather low-level threats in the comics, group therapy may prove to be pretty effective for the two. It is unclear if they actually will be appearing in the series as formidable Daredevil villains. Given their more comedic nature in the comic books, it might actually be more appealing for She-Hulk to merely explore their rehabilitation efforts—as they attempt to overcome their unhealthy obsessions with Daredevil—and to fix their broken friendship.

(featured image: Disney)

