‘He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president’: Elon Musk responds to Joe Biden’s request for Ukrainian aide

President Biden requested an additional $24 billion to be sent to aid Ukraine, a decision that was opposed by legislators that Americans voted for, and a billionaire they didn’t.

Responding to news of Biden’s request on X, Space X founder Elon Musk wrote “this is not okay.” His statement was largely criticized online on his own platform, with users questioning Musk’s authority to weigh in on matters of state.

Anybody here remember VOTING for this ASSHOLE? pic.twitter.com/pjbgUiZQ2i — ?? Geo Is Pissed ??????️‍⚧️?????‍⬛? (@Geo_Is_Pissed) December 11, 2024

When it comes to matters of state, particularly those of a financial nature, Musk is likely to have more say in the Trump administration. Despite not being an elected official and lacking government experience, Musk and entrepreneur/failed GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by Trump to lead DOGE, a to-be-created government agency devoted to implementing cost cutting measures… and named after Musk’s favorite internet meme.

Musk has been disturbingly critical of Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelensky the past. Responding to a news article that reported Zelensky affirming that Ukraine is an “independent country,” Musk took a sarcastic shot at the former entertainer saying “his sense of humor is amazing.”

He sense of humor is amazing ?https://t.co/4BL4rTXaZS https://t.co/pacq5vNkza — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

It should go without saying, but Ukraine is a sovereign nation. Ukraine’s status of nationhood has been repeatedly challenged by Russia, culminating in Ukraine’s invasion by Russian forces in 2022.

Despite Musk’s apparent disdain for Zelensky and his efforts to save the beleaguered nation from Russian aggression, Musk has sat in on calls with the Ukrainian president while staying at Mar a Largo. According to Axios, Musk said that he would continue to support Ukrainian military communications with Starlink satellites. It appears to be a 180 from Musk’s previous decision not to authorize Starlink for Ukraine’s military use in an attack on Russian forces in Crimea. Users on X have voiced their concern over Elon Musk’s political involvement, asking “why does he get a say?”

Why does he get a say? — Richard Turner, ICD.D ?????? (@turnerwestvan) December 11, 2024

Why does Musk believe he gets a say? According to sources familiar with Trump’s transition team, Musk has been taking credit for election of Donald Trump. “He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him,” said one source. “He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it.”

Elon has no legal mandate to interfere in government operations. — CryptoSmind (@SmindCrypto) December 11, 2024

While this user points out the Musk lacks “legal mandate” to weigh in on government operations, Musk likely believes that he has financial one. Elon Musk donated a quarter of a billion dollars to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. On the heels of that sizable donation, Musk has taken to acting as a “political enforcer” creating “naughty” and “nice” lists of government employees to keep on or fire, and affirming a report that he would fund challengers to Republican House nominees who don’t support Trump.

He purchased his position. — Tim Sullivan (@timaxustim) December 11, 2024

Musk is not the only one. Trump has elevated many of his supporters to positions within the upcoming administration. Trump tapped John Phelan, a financier and Trump megadoner with no military experience, to chair the United States Navy. The president-elect is also pressuring Florida Senator Ron DeSantis to elevate his daughter-in-law Laura Trump to a position on the Senate. Through dollars, blood ties, or loyalty, Trump administration positions are bought and paid for.

