‘CLOWN SHOW’: Trump is being brutally roasted for Matt Gaetz praise

Somebody call Julie Andrews, because the Republican Party is sending in the clowns. Donald Trump made the mistake of praising potential human trafficker Matt Gaetz, who just withdrew from his nomination to serve as the nation’s Attorney General in response to the fallout from the allegations.

X has summed up the debacle in two words: “CLOWN SHOW.”



CLOWN SHOW — Len Rock (@LenRockVision) November 21, 2024

Trump has attempted to spin the embarrassment by chalking up Gaetz’ withdraw as a matter of public service. According to Trump, Gaetz his allegations of human trafficking and the sexual assault of a 17 year old girl be a “distraction” for the upcoming administration. “Distraction” is what we’re calling a potential felony? Okay, sure.

Trump went on to say that Matt has a “wonderful future” ahead of him, one where he’s sure to be haunted by the specter of these allegations for the remainder of his days. Republicans against Trump caught the irony.

“Matt has a wonderful future”? pic.twitter.com/NlPte1f4JA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 21, 2024

Another user said that Trump’s send off to Gaetz sounded like something you’d write in the high school yearbook of a person you fully intend to never see again after graduation. Considering Trump’s penchant for distancing himself from the scandals of his well-known associates, I’d say the comparison is apt.

What a hilariously insane post from Donald Trump about Matt Gaetz. He makes it sound like Gaetz nominated himself, and this was something that only he wanted to do. And the last part sounds like what you sign in somebody’s yearbook when you never plan to see them again. pic.twitter.com/sWJWSctVFd — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 21, 2024

Other users said that Matt’s “wonderful future” will consist of three hots and a cot.

Matt has a wonderful future behind bars — MisAmigosGotArrested (@giraffea417) November 21, 2024

According to military veteran and Wall Street executive Evaristus Odinikaeze, Matt’s “bright future” is already behind him.

Matt already had a beautiful future behind him. He has fucked around and is finding out pretty quickly. I always knew he didn’t have a chance of being confirmed. No harm in trying, but confirmation shouldn’t be guaranteed! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) November 21, 2024

Considering that a convicted rapist like Trump was able to get himself elected to the nation’s highest office, getting a human trafficker to serve as an Attorney General sadly seemed like a cinch. Mr. Odinikaeze was less optimistic, or rather, pessimistic — “he didn’t have a chance” he said of Gaetz.

Another user pointed out Trump’s strained to non-existent relationship with the truth, saying that all Trump knows how to do is “lie and lie and lie.” In this case, calling Gaetz’ future of political disgrace “wonderful” may just be one of the biggest lies DJT has ever told.

All DJT CAN DO IS LIE AND LIE AND LIE. — Sorentis Milocheckos (@rawpuck) November 21, 2024

This user chalked the Gaetz nomination up to a matter of poor judgement on Trump’s part. “The guy quit because he knew the curtain would fall if the ethics committee report came out… but, DJT’s judgment was never in doubt… in his mind.” It’s not first time that Trump has shown poor judgment in his cabinet picks. A vaccine conspiracy theorist and a TV doctor to lead the health departments. A Russian propaganda parrot to direct Intelligence. A former Fox News host with assault allegations of his own to serve as Defense Secretary. The list goes on.

This sums up Trumps judgement,personally morally about the kind of political luvvies he wants around him,the guy quit because he knew the curtain would fall if the ethics report came out but, DJT’s judgement was never in doubt..in his mind?‍♂️ — GarethI (@GarethI5) November 21, 2024

When it comes to predicting politician’s futures, this user has it covered. “A month from now it will be ‘I barely knew him,'” is a quote they attributed to a future Donald Trump when asked about Gaetz. He’s said it before about a January 6th witness and White House aide. And a key figure in his first impeachment proceeding. And the comedian who called Puerto Rico a “floating pile of garbage” at his Madison Square Garden rally. And several dozen other friends, acquaintances and supporters.

In other words, a month from now it will be "I barely knew him." ???? — ?Hmmmmmm (@RVAssw) November 21, 2024

Considering the litany of legal cases against him, I’m sure that Donald Trump’s own future will be similarly “wonderful.”

