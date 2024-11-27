Our 10 Best Black Friday Picks For Cat Owners

Black Friday is here, and it’s the perfect time to spoil your cats! Forget boring human deals, your feline overlords deserve the best. From treats to gadgets and gizmos, this is your chance to snag purr-fect picks that’ll keep them happy, entertained, and living their best nine lives.

Cats might act like they’re above all our human nonsense, but the second you pull out something shiny, crinkly, or delicious, they’re all in. So, I’ve scoured the best Black Friday deals and ranked them in categories—A Tier, S Tier, and the elusive God Tier—because not all cat gear is created equal.

From fun and functional to “Why does my cat live better than me?” here are the 10 absolute best Black Friday picks for cat owners.

A Tier: Great Buys That’ll Keep Your Cat Content

These products are purr-worthy, but they’re not quite “bow down to your feline majesty” level.

Pet Craft Supply Lickable Cat Treats

View at Amazon $32.99 > $26.36

Let’s be honest, your cat might actually put these in the god tier. Who needs regular treats when you’ve got these delicious ones that kitties pine over? These little tubes of cat bliss are perfect for rewarding good behavior (or bribing your cat to tolerate the vet). They’re flavorful, mess-free, and ideal for bonding moments. Plus, this is a variety pack, so even your pickiest eater will find something they love.

Morpilot Cat Carrier

View at Amazon $29.99 > $21.99

Traveling with cats can be a nightmare, but this carrier takes some of the stress out of the equation! It’s lightweight and durable and the Morpilot Cat Carrier combines comfort and practicality. It’s well-ventilated to keep your cat cool and cozy, and it has a sturdy frame that won’t collapse mid-trip. It even comes with a fleece mat and collapsible food bowl for added luxury because your cat deserves nothing less. Whether you’re heading to the vet or embarking on a road (or airplane) trip, this carrier is a lifesaver.

Cat Tunnel Bed

View at Amazon $59.99 > $33.95

What is it about tunnels that cats find absolutely irresistible? It’s like they were designed to awaken some primal instinct for hunting, hiding, and ambushing. This collapsible play tunnel is an instant favorite for feline adventurers. It has crinkly material—essentially the ASMR of the cat world—that adds an extra layer of sensory delight as your cat pounces and explores. Built-in peek holes make it perfect for mid-zoomie ambushes or sneak attacks on unsuspecting toys (or your feet).

S Tier: Treat Your Cat Like Royalty

These picks are a step above, combining practicality with a bit of pizzazz. Your cat will thank you (probably by sitting on your chest at 3 a.m.).

Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain

View at Amazon $32.99 > $19.99



I own this fountain and I can’t speak enough good about it! Stainless steel isn’t just about looking good, it’s also durable, resistant to bacteria, and SUPER easy to clean. That means no more scrubbing at hard-to-reach nooks or worrying about wear and tear. The quiet flow ensures it won’t disrupt your day, and the minimalist design blends seamlessly with your home décor without screaming “pet product.” Not only does it encourage healthy drinking habits, but the constant circulation helps keep the water fresh and clean, which is a big plus for finicky cats who turn their noses up at stale water.

Palm Tree Cat Scratching Post

View at Amazon $32.99 > $20.99

I mean, just look at this cutie! Keeping your cat from turning your furniture into their personal scratching post is no small feat. This adorable palm tree scratcher offers a fun and practical solution. It’s designed with durable materials that stand up to even the most determined scratchers, giving your cat a safe and satisfying outlet for their clawing instincts. The textured trunk mimics natural scratching surfaces, making it irresistible to cats while saving your couch and curtains from destruction.

What sets this scratching post apart is its whimsical design! Not only is it adorable, but it also mimics real plants. If your kitty loves to mess with your plants and chew on the leaves this is a great alternative to fix the naughty habit!

Poils Bebe L Shape Cat Scratcher

View at Amazon $25.99 > $21.99

This isn’t just a cat scratcher, it’s a multi-functional masterpiece that looks as good as it performs. The unique L-shaped design provides dual scratching surfaces, catering to cats who love variety and giving them multiple angles to stretch and flex their claws. Its sturdy structure also makes it a great perch for lounging, so your cat can transition seamlessly from scratch mode to nap mode without skipping a beat.

This scratcher has a sleek, modern look. Whether you tuck it in a corner or make it a centerpiece of your cat’s play area, it’s a practical and space-saving addition to your home. Not to mention, if your cat likes to be naughty and scratch the wall, sit this in front to redirect! Puuurfection!

God Tier: Because Your Cat Deserves the Absolute Best

These are the crème de la crème—products so good, they’ll have you questioning who really runs the household (spoiler: it’s the cat).

PETKIT Automatic Pet Feeder with Camera

View at Amazon $139.99 > $89.99

Picture this: You’re stuck in traffic, halfway through your errands, and suddenly it hits you—did you feed the cat? With this amazing pet feeder, those moments of panic are a thing of the past. This high-tech feeder doesn’t just handle mealtime; it turns feeding into a seamless, stress-free process. It has a built-in camera, which allows you to check in on your cat whenever you want, right from your smartphone. Whether you’re across town or on vacation, you can see your cat in real-time, confirm they’re eating, and even dole out a meal at the push of a button.

The customization options are a standout feature. You can program portion sizes and feeding schedules to suit your cat’s specific dietary needs, ensuring they’re eating the right amount at the right times. For cats who are prone to scarfing down their food or need smaller, more frequent meals, this feeder is a lifesaver. And for pet parents juggling hectic schedules, it’s like having a reliable assistant who never forgets.

Automatic Cat Feeder with RFID Sensor

View at Amazon $199.99 > $114.99

If you’ve got multiple cats, you already know the chaos that mealtime can bring. Food stealing, shoving, and even the occasional hissy fit. Now you can put an end to the drama and ensure that every cat gets exactly what they needs. The RFID Collar Sensor Automatic Cat Feeder, is the ultimate solution for maintaining peace and order during feeding time.

This genius device uses an RFID sensor to recognize each cat individually, thanks to a tag on their collar. When a specific cat approaches, the feeder identifies them and dispenses the right portion of food tailored to their needs. It’s particularly useful for cats with special dietary requirements, like weight management kibble or prescription food.

Cat Tree House with Condo

View at Amazon $159.99 > $101.97

Let’s talk about luxury real estate for your cats. My cats own the titles to this amazing property and it has everything! Condos for hiding, platforms for perching, and scratching posts for days. It’s sturdy enough to handle even the heftiest of cats, trust me, I have a chunky boy weighing in at 15 pounds! Fair warning: your cat might move in and never come back down. My two girls love to snuggle together in the same pouch. Tell your cat, my cats said it’s the best!

Smart Litter Box

View at Amazon $299.99 > $227.99

Cleaning the litter box is one of the least glamorous parts of cat ownership, but this smart litter box changes the game. It self-cleans after every use, tracks your cat’s bathroom habits, and syncs with an app on your phone. It’s so futuristic, that you’ll feel like you’re living in a sci-fi movie. Plus, it keeps odors at bay, which is a win for everyone.

Your Cat Deserves These Black Friday Picks

Cats bring so much joy into our lives, why not return the favor? These Black Friday picks aren’t just about spoiling your pet, they’re about enriching their lives. From fun to practical, these products are designed to make your cat’s world a little brighter.

Plus, let’s be real, happy cats equal happy humans. There’s nothing better than seeing your cat purring contentedly or zooming around the house with pure joy. These Black Friday product deals don’t just enhance their lives, they enhance ours, too.

