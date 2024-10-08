10 Best LEGO Deals From Amazon’s October Prime Day (2024)

Amazon’s October Prime Day is here, and for LEGO nerds, that’s exciting news. The sale runs from October 8 to October 9, meaning you have 48 hours to get your hands on discounted minifigures and sets.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a veteran LEGO builder, then you know just how expensive the hobby can be. The products listed below range from 20% to 36% off, which is a nice chunk of savings. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a jump on holiday shopping, there’s something here for everyone.

Here are the best LEGO deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day, listed in order of set difficulty.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $34.99

Sale Price: $23.99 (31% off)

Santa’s Gingerbread House Building Set is part of LEGO’s DUPLO collection. With bigger bricks and simpler designs, toddlers can get in on the brick-building fun. Not only is this 50-piece DUPLO set adorable, but it also makes the perfect stocking stuffer for little ones.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $59.99

Sale Price: $41.99 (30% off)

If you want to get holiday shopping done a little early, consider scooping up the Creative Brick Box. With 850 vibrantly colored bricks, this set is perfect for younger kids looking to delve into the LEGO hobby or add to their existing collections. Kids can follow directions to build a multitude of little creations, including a horse, windmill, and skateboard, or use the pieces to design their own creations.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $31.99 (36% off)

Kids love Star Wars, and this 136-piece set is aimed at the younger hobbyist. While LEGO Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures The Crimson Firehawk is a cute set, the biggest sticking point has been the price (and understandably so). Those who want the Nash Durango and Nubs minifigures, along with the Crimson Firehawk, should definitely take advantage of the 30% discount.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $34.99

Sale Price: $23.99 (30% off)

The Jurassic World Blue and Beta Velociraptor Capture set works as a standalone gift or to add to LEGO’s other Jurrassic World sets. The 181 pieces include the two namesake raptors, Rainn Delacourt and Maisie minifigures, a truck, and a bike, allowing for plenty of successful (and maybe not so successful) dino captures.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $39.99

Sale Price: $27.99 (30% off)

What kid doesn’t love Minecraft? With the Minecraft movie on the horizon, there’s no better time to get the Minecraft The Pumpkin Farm. At 257 pieces, this is a good-sized set for kids. However, the real standouts are the accessories, which include Steve, a witch, a frog, a boat, and a treasure chest, to name a few. Downloading the LEGO builder app also adds an additional layer of immersion.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $37.99

Sale Price: $26.99 (29% off)

The DC Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker 357-piece set is a must-have for DC fans. Both the minifigures and Batwing hail from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie. While Joker and Batman are a staple of any collection, the real appeal is the Batwing, which features two stud launchers, a cockpit, and a neat little storage compartment for Batman’s handcuffs and Bataring. Want to show it off? Mount it on the wall when not in use.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $34.99 (30% off)

If you’re into cars, the Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Car Model is one to snag during Prime Day. This 422-piece set is a true-to-life replica of the Formula E Porsche race car. If you want to just display this bad boy, that’s one thing. However, downloading the LEGO Technic AR app lets you scan your creation and bring it to life via virtual racing.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $59.99

Sale Price: $47.95 (20% off)

When it comes to Super Mario Bros., the Piranha Plant might be as iconic as Mario and Luigi themselves. The Super Mario Piranha Plant set commemorates the villain with 540 pieces. Pose the head, mouth, stalk, and leaves to personalize your plant. Two coins are also included as a small bonus.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $62.99 (30% off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child immortalizes the franchise’s cutest character. Thanks to a hefty 30% discount, hobbyist can get their hands on a 1073-piece Grogu set. Poise the head, mouth, and ears however you like. As a bonus, the set also includes the Razor Crest’s gearshift knob to place in Grogu’s hand because we all know how much he loves that thing.

(LEGO)

Original Price: $169.99

Sale Price: $135.95 (20% off)

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then you’ve most likely had your eye on LEGO’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds. This massive 2260-piece set depicts all the notable features of the Wizarding World’s iconic school. From the Chamber of Secrets and The Winged Key room to the Astronomy Tower and Great Hall, no detail is too small. While patient kids could certainly enjoy this one, this set is truly aimed at adult collectors.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy