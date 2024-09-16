Here’s how to keep up with ‘The Penguin’s absolutely bonkers release schedule

Mark your calendars, because The Penguin, DC Studios’ latest foray into Matt Reeves’ Batman Universe, is nearly upon us. Here’s how to stream every episode as they air—and take notes, because this weekly release schedule is seriously a riddle in and of itself.

Recommended Videos

Get ready to return to the criminal underbelly of Gotham, as we’re just days away from the premiere of The Penguin on Max/HBO—and yes, that really is Colin Farrell underneath all those prosthetics. The limited series, which acts as a spinoff of 2022’s Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, will see the titular crime boss Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin, grappling for power when new competition hits the scene via Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).

Based on early reviews, it seems like we’re in for a more grounded, The Godfather-esque exploration of the DC Batman Universe, and so far, critics have nothing but high praise—NPR has already dubbed it “one of 2024’s best shows.” But the only thing more confusing than Colin Farrell’s wig is The Penguin‘s release schedule. So when do the new episodes roll out on streaming?

The Penguin’s full release schedule

Buckle up, because The Penguin‘s release schedule is a bit of a doozy. Things kick off simply enough, with episode 1, titled “After Hours,” set to arrive on HBO and Max at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Thursday, September 19. From there, the remaining episodes will be released on Sunday nights, meaning there’s a 10-day gap between episodes 1 and 2. With a total of eight episodes, this puts the finale on Sunday, November 10.

Episode 1: “After Hours” – September 19

Episode 2: “Inside Man” – September 29

Episode 3: “Bliss” – October 6

Episode 4: “Cent’anni” – October 13

Episode 5: “Homecoming” – October 20

Episode 6: “Gold Summit” – October 27

Episode 7: “Top Hat” – November 3

Episode 8: “Great or Little Thing” – November 10

You and me, kid.



The new HBO Original Limited Series #ThePenguin premieres September 19 at 9 pm ET on Max, and then Sundays at 9 pm ET starting September 29. pic.twitter.com/dAeHpTcgJG — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 12, 2024

The Penguin has all the makings to be a career-defining role for Farrell, so here’s hoping the series can deliver with a punchy story befitting of such an iconic character. After all, we’re going to see a very different, more intimate side of Oz Cobb that will (hopefully) set up his arc in The Batman: Part II. The TV series undeniably has some heavy lifting to do in terms of setting up the franchise’s future, but only time will tell if showrunners can actually pull it off.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy