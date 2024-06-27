Batman’s Appearance in ‘The Penguin’ Might Be Key To Set Up ‘The Batman’ Sequel

Max recently released a new teaser for The Penguin, sending fans of The Batman reboot franchise into a frenzy.

While Colin Farrell’s character Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin, will headline the show, fans will be curious to know if Robert Pattison’s Dark Knight will make an appearance in the limited series. As things stand officially, there is no confirmation from the creators whether Batman will feature in the show. However, it should be kept in mind that the studio might have planned a secret cameo for the caped crusader.

There have been rumors circling the possibility of Pattison making an appearance, the source of information being Jeff Sneider’s comments on the Hot Mic Podcast.

Another key detail that needs to be factored in is that while the Penguin is undoubtedly the antagonist of the show, every supervillain needs a superhero to constrain him, and that’s where the masked vigilante could come in and make a few brief appearances. By the end of Matt Reeves’ film, Penguin and Batman form a fierce rivalry, which is brilliantly depicted in one of the landmark scenes of the movie.

The show will follow Oswald Cobblepot’s rise in the Gotham underworld as he takes over the crime lynchpin of the city following Carmine Falcone’s (John Turturro) death at the end of The Batman. The series takes place a week after the events of the 2022 film and will introduce a new major character in the universe: Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, who goes toe-to-toe with Cobblepot for the control of all criminal activities in Gotham.

The series is said to be an important pre-cursor for the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part 2, which will release on October 2, 2026. Apart from a surprise appearance from The Dark Knight, there’s a decent prospect of fans getting treated to cameos from Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon.

Created by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin will debut on Max in September 2024.

