All Lynn Painter books ranked from swoon-worthy to ultra-soon-worthy

Who doesn’t love love? Lynn Painter is one of the current queens of contemporary romance, writing stories suitable for YA and adult audiences. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll swoon, you’ll giggle, and you’ll be left breathless by the end. Which of Painter’s books is the very best, though? Which one truly made us all believe in love again? Here are all of Lynn Painter’s romance novels, ranked from swoon-worthy to ultra-swoon-worthy.

(Berkley)

The second of Lynn Painter’s adult romance novels, Accidentally Amy sees Izzy “steal” a drink meant for Amy at Starbucks, only to run headfirst into her soon-to-be new (and super hot) boss. In true rom-com fashion, they hit it off, but now he thinks her name is Amy. Will they be able to overcome her slightly embarrassing faux pas? Of course they will.

(Berkley)

Ah, the brother’s hot best friend trope—it’s a classic for a reason. When hot-mess Oliva receives a super flirty text from a seemingly random number, she engages in a fun, sexy, and addictive texting exchange with the person on the other end of the line. What will she do when she finds out that man is not only her brother’s best friend but also her current roommate? More importantly, what will he do? Is he really the titular Mr. Wrong Number, or is he actually Mr. Right? (Yes, I went there).

(Berkley)

Happily Never After shakes up an age-old tradition. What if you hired someone to shout “I object!” at your wedding? When, just before she walks down the aisle, Sophie finds out her sleazy fiancé cheated on her (again), she decides enough is enough. Can she put a stop to other people’s ill-fated weddings too? Luckily, the handsome Max is there to help.

(Berkley)

Coming across your one-night stand on a dating app should be illegal, right? Something makes Hallie swipe “yes” on him anyway, and as the two become firm friends, they decide a little wager is in order. Who can find love first? And what if they fall in love with each other instead? Betting on love is a surefire way to get hurt, but in this case, they may just find their happily ever afters with each other in The Love Wager.

(Simon & Schuster)

Ah, young love. Lynn Painter’s YA books are enormously popular for a reason. In The Do-Over, Emilie gets stuck in a time loop on the worst possible day: Valentine’s Day. Now she has to relive the day she discovered her boyfriend’s infidelity over, and over, and over again. The universe has to be conspiring against her, right? Luckily, (or perhaps not so luckily), Emilie keeps running into the mysterious Nick, and he may be able to help her find her way out of this mess once and for all.

(Simon & Schuster)

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned “he falls first” novel? It’s even better when a bit of “fake dating” is mixed in, too, and that’s what you get in Betting on You. When Bailey discovers that her new colleague at the local water park is none other than Charlie, the annoying know-it-all she sat next to on a past flight, she’s none too pleased. Thankfully, though, the pair keep themselves occupied by betting on the romantic prospects of other hotel guests. What about their own romantic prospects, though? Will Bailey ever see that they’re a perfect match?

(Simon & Schuster)

Nothing Like the Movies is the highly anticipated sequel to Lynn Painter’s first YA romance novel, Better Than the Movies, but, as is often the case, the sequel just doesn’t quite reach the heights of its predecessor. Nevertheless, Nothing Like the Movies is an achingly sweet second-chance romance, as Wes tries to win back the girl of his dreams as they embark on an exciting adventure together: college.

(Simon & Schuster)

Better Than the Movies might just be the pinnacle of YA romance. This one’s for all the hopeless romantics, the rom-com lovers, and defenders of the frenemies-to-lovers trope. When Liz asks her obnoxious neighbor Wes to help her win over her long-time crush, Michael, she couldn’t have foreseen how much fun she’d end up having with Wes, nor the butterflies that develop in her stomach whenever he’s near. Is Wes her actual dream come true?

