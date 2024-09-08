Lynn Painter’s contemporary rom-coms are must-reads for romance lovers

Romance, as ever, continues to be one of the most profitable and successful genres in the publishing world, and nowadays, there are more authors (and tropes) to choose from than ever before.

If you’re in the market for a new contemporary romance author, and you’re having a hard time finding someone with enough books to get stuck in for a while, may I suggest Lynn Painter? Painter writes rom-coms for both YA and adult audiences, and these stories are fun, flirty, heartfelt, and memorable.

If you’re intrigued, here’s how to read all of Lynn Painter’s books (in order).

Young Adult romance

Ah, young (first) love. Is there anything better or more intoxicating? Lynn Painter’s heartwarming and funny YA romance novels will have you begging for more (and wanting to relive your youth, too).

Better Than the Movies

(Simon & Schuster)

The first of Painter’s YA romance novels, Better Than the Movies is the perfect novel for the hopeless romantics among you who also happen to love big-screen rom-coms. When daydreamer Liz enlists the help of obnoxious neighbor Wes to help her snag a prom date with her long-term crush Michael, things start to go sideways when Liz (surprise!) finds out she actually really likes hanging out with Wes.

Nothing Like the Movies

(Simon & Schuster)

Okay, so this isn’t technically the second YA book Painter wrote, but it is a direct sequel to Better Than the Movies, so I had to list them in this order. Nothing Like the Movies is set to be published in October 2024 and will follow Wes and Liz’s romantic struggles as they embark on the biggest challenge of all: college.

The Do-Over

(Simon & Schuster)

If you’re a fan of time loop movies like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day, and Palm Springs, you’ll definitely enjoy The Do-Over. Emilie Hornsby has just experienced what is arguably the worst Valentine’s Day ever, only to discover she has to relive it over, and over, and over again. Will the enigmatic Nick be able to heal her heart and help her escape?

Betting on You

(Simon & Schuster)

Another cute standalone YA romance, Betting on You follows seventeen-year-old Bailey as she embarks on a new job at a hotel waterpark. Little does she know that her co-worker is Charlie, the irritating young man she met on a long-haul flight last year. As the days go by, though, and they entertain themselves by betting on the romantic prospects of a few hotel guests, Bailey and Charlie come ever closer to realizing their feelings for one another. As a bonus, there’s a sprinkling of “fake dating” in this one, too!

Adult romance

Now, if you’re in the market for something a little more mature, something a little … steamier, then Lynn Painter’s adult contemporary romance novels are perfect for you, too! Trust me, with this list, there’s a solid chance you’ll find your favorite rom-com trope hidden within these pages.

Mr. Wrong Number

(Berkley)

You know that feeling you get when you text your crush? This book is that feeling dialed up to 11. When Olivia receives a flirty text from a random number, she embarks on an anonymous yet sexy texting friendship with the man on the other side of the line. Little does she know that man is her brother’s best friend.

Accidentally Amy

(Berkley)

When, in a panic, Izzy takes a drink meant for Amy at Starbucks “by accident,” she couldn’t have known what she was getting herself into. Now, her new, super hot boss thinks her name is Amy, and she’s having a hard time telling him the truth and resisting him, too. Will he forgive her little faux pas? Will they have their happily ever after? Obviously, yes.

The Love Wager

(Berkley)

After a less-than-dignified one-night stand, Hallie decides it’s time to grow up and find her true love. When she runs into Jack, the aforementioned one-night stand, they soon realize that they’d be each other’s perfect wing-person as they bet on who can find love first. But guess what? They’re more likely to find love with each other.

Happily Never After

(Berkley)

When Sophie finds out her good-for-nothing fiancé cheated on her (again) just before the wedding, she hires Max, a man paid to yell out “I object!” at doomed ceremonies. Now a tried-and-tested cynic, Sophie wants in on this business, and as the pair move from wedding to wedding, they may just realize they’re not so against love after all—not when they’re together.

