Okay, Disney adults, time to grab those ears. Disney filled us in this weekend about all the new lands and attractions coming to their parks and it is a LOT.

D23 delivered! During a star-studded show that featured everyone from Rita Ora to Deadpool, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed all the exciting news. Here’s all the new Disney Parks info:

Disney Villains land (Walt Disney World)

Hardcore Disney fans have been clamoring for a Disney villains land for ages, and now one is forthcoming! But us poor unfortunate souls don’t know yet what the land will host, we just know there will be shopping, dining, and two “major new attractions.” And presumably, a lot of villain face characters walking around the place.

Cars at Frontierland (Walt Disney World)

There’s already a Cars-themed land at Disney California Adventure, but now a brand new one is coming to the Magic Kingdom. Parts of Frontierland will be re-themed to suit the cars—there will be one race-based ride and one for younger children.

Monsters, Inc. land and ride (Walt Disney World)

Billy Crystal came on stage to announce this new attraction, and got a standing ovation after performing “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc. This land will be situated in Hollywood Studios and will feature a suspended coaster that takes guests through the Laugh Factory.

Tropical Americas, Indiana Jones, and Encanto attractions (Walt Disney World)

Over at Animal Kingdom, Dinoland USA is being replaced with Tropical Americas. This will open in 2027 and feature an Indiana Jones ride! Ke Huy Quan came on stage to announce this one. The storyline is being kept under wraps, all we know is that it’ll be set in a Mayan temple.

There will also be a ride based on the very popular Encanto. This will take guests through Casita Madrigal on the day Antonio gets his power. (Remember that from the movie?) It’s good to see Disney capitalizing on Encanto as it’s one of their best animated films this decade.

Also coming to Tropical Americas is a wooden carousel featuring carved versions of all your favorite Disney characters. (Er, just the animal ones, otherwise it would be weird.)

Avatar Land (Disneyland)

A new Avatar park to compliment the one in Animal Kingdom in Florida! This one is planned to be a very different experience, however. For a start, it’s in Disney’s California Adventure. It will be set in a different part of Pandora and based around Avatar: The Way of Water and the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. There’s one ride planned so far and it’s boat-themed.

Coco ride (Disneyland)

A ride based on the Pixar movie Coco is coming to Disney’s California Adventure. According to D’Amaro, it takes inspiration from Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s sure to feature some stunning animatronics too.

New Avengers Campus rides (Disneyland)

Deadpool introduced this section! Avengers Campus is getting some updates. A new ride called Avengers Infinity Defense will pit guests against King Thanos, a variant of Thanos who won against the Avengers, and have them fight to defend famous MCU locations such as Wakanda and Asgard. (Wait, isn’t Asgard gone…?) It looks great, but that’s not all!

Robert Downey Jr is returning! Yes, as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, but also for the new Stark Flight Lab ride. In this attraction, guests can try out Stark technology under the guidance of Tony Stark.

Walt Disney—A Magical Life Show (Disneyland)

Surprisingly, Disney Imagineers have never made an animatronic figure of Walt Disney himself—until now. A robot Walt will be appearing at the Walt Disney—A Magical Life show, which is set to play at the Main Street Opera House in Disneyland.

A Lion King Ride (Disneyland Paris)

Poor Disneyland Paris gets a lot of flak, but it does have some really great rides! Now it’s getting another one. It’s a Splash Mountain-style log flume which will take passengers through the story of The Lion King.

Spider-Man coaster (Shanghai Disney)

The first big Marvel ride at the China park, this will be a “high energy thrill coaster” featuring everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

Spider-Man thrill ride (Hong Kong Disneyland)

Spider-Man is one popular guy! There’s not a lot of info about this ride but it will be in the Stark Expo area of the park.

Reach For The Stars show (Tokyo Disney Resort)

This show will take place at Cinderella Castle at the Tokyo park, and will feature characters from Big Hero 6, the Pixar movies, and Marvel. It’ll feature projection mapping as well as fireworks and sounds great!

