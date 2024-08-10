Everything Announced at the D23 Presentation [UPDATING LIVE]

It’s was a big time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con! But now we are all waiting for news of what Disney is bringing to us in the MCU as well as Star Wars and their other slate of properties! Luckily, we have D23 to get us excited.

The convention is the ultimate fan experience and I am here live from the Honda Center to live blog everything that Disney announced, previewed, and brought for fans in attendance. With so many exciting things coming down the pipeline, we can’t wait to see everything announced!

I will be updating the list in real time when new announcement, preview, and more that they have for fans!

Bob Iger came out after a montage of Disney’s thrilling titles to talk with fans about how much he loves being at D23 with the fans and how many people around the world are interacting with Disney throughout their lives. It was an emotional tribute to what Disney means to a lot of people (myself included) and really had us excited for what was to come!

Moana 2

Excited for the next adventure for Moana? We got a special look at the movie with Auliʻi Cravalho singing a song from Moana 2 on stage with performers behind her! The song was all about going back to who they were meant to be and gave fans a taste of what Moana 2 will have for us!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson then came on stage, our beloved Maui in the movie, to have the entire audience cheer with him before we learned some more about Moana 2. In the second film, Moana is a big sister and beyond taking that skill in pride, she is also searching for new people outside of what she discovered.

Maui? Well, he’s singing again! And according to the Rock, his hair looks great. He is proud, as a man of Polynesian decent, to bring this story to life with Cravalho as his side. We then got a look at the brand new trailer for Moana 2!

The trailer showed how far Moana is willing to go, giving us a look at how her proud her father is and how she is with her little sister. But we also got to see more of Moana’s journey this film and how she calls on Maui for help to find more people on the other side of the ocean as well as a brand new villain for Maui and Moana to face off against. As well as some of our old faves!

Monster Jam

The Rock stayed on the stage to talk about his next big project with Disney called Monster Jam! He said that it was going to be a “heck of a ride” and will focus on those who drive monster trucks. We didn’t get much footage or information on it but the Rock does love trucks so it seems like a perfect combination.

Avatar

James Cameron is here straight from New Zealand to give us a sneak peek of what is happening with Avatar 3. There will be new characters we love (and love to hate) and Cameron promises that we will see new parts of Pandora we’ve never seen before! When Cameron was finished talking about what they were working on, he brought out Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington!

Saldaña talked about her excitement and Worthington just “assumed there was nothing to be said” according to Cameron and it was a sweet moment. Cameron then shared some cool concept art for the film and the official title for the movie!

The third installment to the franchise will be called Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Dream Productions

The Inside Out inspired show Dream Productions got time to shine at D23. The show will take please between Inside Out and Inside 2 and we got a look at the new Disney+ series. Set at the studio were Riley’s dreams are created, the show is vibrant and fun and shows all the work that goes into Riley’s dreams each night.

Win or Lose

The first ever longform series for Pixar is titled Win or Lose. Starring Will Forte, we got a first look at the show which focuses on a baseball team and their determination to win. Honestly, it looks pretty cute and a great first long form outing!

Toy Story 5

Miss Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang? Toy Story 5 is officially coming! Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film will bring our favorite toys back to us. Did I instantly start crying? Yes. But in Toy Story 5, the toys face off their biggest challenge yet: Electronics.

It is toy meets tech and all of the Buzz Lightyear toys are stuck in toy mode and it is a challenge for everyone involved. The movie will be released in summer of 2026.

