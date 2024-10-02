It’s time for a Bluey Halloween! If you have kids, I bet they’re clamoring right this minute for a Bluey-themed party, because there is no children’s franchise as popular as Bluey right now.

Recommended Videos

Sadly, there was never a Halloween episode of Bluey, simply because Bluey is set in Australia and Halloween isn’t a major holiday there. But that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from creating Bluey Halloween decorations, costumes and other products! Here’s the very best ones.

(Walmart/ABC)

You’re not going to get far on Halloween without a basket to put your candy in. And the one basket your kids will love above all is a Bluey one, of course. It’s a cute little plush that can be used for other things when Halloween is over, too!

(Walmart/ABC)

Okay, you’ve got the basket, now you need a costume for your kid. Luckily, there’s a lot of them out there! This Bluey costume with removable tail is easy for a child to move around in, and it’s bound to put a smile on the face of anyone who opens the door to them. There’s a Bingo one out there too, if you have two kids and want them to have matching costumes!

(Amazon/ABC)

In real life, a skeletal blue dog would be terrifying. But not so if it’s Bluey! This inflatable features the character in a skeleton costume and holding a pumpkin Halloween basket. She’ll look great in amongst a big group of character inflatables.

(Walmart/ABC)

Get it? Chili is Bluey’s mum, so she’s a literal mummy… you definitely get it, right? Okay, good. This punsome shirt is perfect for parents and it comes in eight colors: ash grey, blue, pink, orange, red, sand, sport grey, and white.

(Walmart/ABC)

This adorable little Bluey is dressed as a vampire and carries a jack-o-lantern. You can put her outside to delight your treat-or-treaters, or put her inside to celebrate the season. Kids may also like to sleep in the bed with her during the cold fall nights…

…but there’s another product designed for doing just that! Meet the 18″ Bluey Halloween Plush. This one doesn’t hold a jack-o-lantern, so her arms are free for hugging! She’s very soft and very, very cute. The perfect gift for plushie lovers.

(Walmart/ABC)

The one downside to Halloween is that it takes place in the cold months of the year. But there’s plenty of Bluey Halloween-themed blankets to keep you warm. And if you like, you can wrap them around yourself and dress as a Granny for trick-or-treating!

(Walmart/ABC)

Did you look at the Bluey Halloween Plush and think, “That’s great, but does it come as an inflatable?” Good news! It does! This 3.5ft inflatable Bluey is just like having the real Bluey joining you for Halloween.

(Walmart/ABC)

Coloring books are great for keeping children quiet, and (whisper it) they can be great for relieving stress in adults, too. So treat the whole family with this “Hooray, it’s Halloween!” coloring book, with 32 pages to share.

(Walmart/ABC)

Is a solo Bluey inflatable not enough for you? Well, this decoration isn’t just Bluey, but the entire Heeler family dressed up for Halloween! This inflatable stands at 5.5 ft tall and looks fantastic in your front yard. It’s easy to use as well, since you just need a power outlet and some stakes to keep it from blowing away.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy