Let these ‘Bluey’ Halloween blankets keep you soft and warm on Halloween

You’ve already decided on a Bluey themed Halloween party. The inflatables are probably on top of your mind right now, but what about fluffy blankets?

I’m not talking about the type of blankets that you can drape over your head to make ghost blankets out of. For the past few days, you’ve seen these cute, orange fleece blankets blow up all over TikTok. On the blanket are prints of Bluey as a skeleton and Bingo as a ghost. Some parents even say that they don’t want this for their children. They’re grabbing this blanket for themselves. As a certified fluffy blanket lover myself, I too would want a couple of these blankets. This is a purchase that even my orange cat would appreciate.

So where can you buy these popular orange blankets? The Bluey Halloween Blanket is available at Burlington stores for just $15.00. You can also get them on Etsy for $15.00. If the orange color isn’t for you, Bluey has another Halloween blanket featuring all of the Bluey family members.

Unlike the bright orange blanket, this version of the Bluey Halloween blanket is purple. It’s also big enough to cover a full-size bed. It has Mom Chilli, Dad Bandit, Bluey, and Bingo all clad in their Halloween costumes during Halloween night. This blanket is directly inspired by the Bluey Family Halloween Inflatables. It’s not as bright, but it definitely gives Halloween vibes while keeping you cozy in sherpa fabric.

This Bluey Family Halloween Blanket retails at Northwest for $69.99. It’s definitely a huge markup compared to the Burlington and Etsy blankets.

