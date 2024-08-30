The much-anticipated climax to the ‘Stormlight Archive’s first half will hit shelves soon

The epic fantasy series Stormlight Archive is no doubt one of author Brandon Sanderson’s greatest masterpieces, selling over 10 million copies to date. The series is expected to be told in two parts, and the first arc will conclude with Sanderson’s exciting upcoming novel, Wind and Truth.

For the uninitiated, The Stormlight Archive is a high fantasy novel series set in a fictional universe called Cosmere. It began with the 2010 novel The Way of Kings. The next novel, an instant New York Times bestseller, was Words of Radiance (2014), followed by Oathbringer (2017) and Rhythm of War (2020).

The upcoming fifth novel will conclude the story arc for now while the author turns his attention to finishing two sequels to his debut novel, Elantris (2005), as well as completing the upcoming Mistborn trilogy, which also takes place in Cosmere. Sanderson is expected to write five more Stormlight Archive novels to complete the overall story at some point in the future, but there are only so many hours in the day, even for a prolific author like Sanderson.

Wind and Truth will also feature artwork by Michael Whelan, the illustrator behind all of Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive book covers.

The official cover art for all of the books in the first arc of The #StormlightArchive is finally complete.



‘WIND AND TRUTH’ marks legendary artist Michael Whelan’s final illustration for the series. pic.twitter.com/SmT5D6Pg9C — Cosmere Network ✨ (@CosmereNetwork) August 29, 2024

What is Wind and Truth about?

According to its official description, “Dalinar Kholin has challenged the evil god Odium to a contest of champions, and the Knights Radiant and the nations of Roshar have a mere 10 days to prepare for the worst. The fate of the entire world—and the Cosmere at large—hangs in the balance.”

On June 3, 2023, Sanderson announced on X that he’d finished Wind and Truth after working on it since March 2021. At 491,000 words, it became the longest entry in the series to date. The author also stated that the character Dalinar Kholin has a larger role in the upcoming novel, and more of Roshar’s queer characters (notably Renarin and Rlain) will take center stage.

When will Wind and Truth be published?

Wind and Truth has an expected publication date of December 6, 2024. An unabridged audiobook will also be available for purchase. Michael Kramer and Kate Reading will narrate.

