Pixar’s First Full-Length Animated Series Finally Dropped a Trailer and It’s a Home Run

After several years of development and teasers that seemed to go nowhere, Pixar finally released the trailer for its first long-form animated series! Eight episodes of the Will Forte-lead comedy Win Or Lose will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

News of Pixar’s first official foray into the world of animated series first broke at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, in December 2020. The project was later previewed at D23 in 2022, and once more for good measure at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France in 2023. Now, four years later, it seems the wait is finally coming to an end.

At the 2024 D23 event, Pixar released the first official trailer for Win Or Lose as well as a release date: December 6, 2024.

What do we know so far about Win Or Lose?

Win Or Lose was created, written, directed, and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, who both worked as story artists on Pixar’s Toy Story 4 (2019). Hobson and Yates came up with the concept of the show, which centers around a co-ed middle school softball team called the Pickles, while working together on Toy Story 4. The writers noticed that they’d both have completely different memories and reactions to the same events that happened at work, which gave them the idea to tell each episode of Win Or Lose from a different character’s perspective.

Every 20-minute episode follows the events leading up to the Pickles’ big championship game. One episode might be told by a player, while another features the umpire’s perspective. Will Forte lends his voice to the character of Coach Dan, and he’ll be supported by Milan Ray as a type-A catcher named Rochelle, and Rosa Salazar as Rochelle’s single mom, Vanessa.

A first for Pixar and Disney+

While Pixar has made multiple streaming and theatrical shorts throughout the years, this is the first time it’s made a long-form series specifically for the Disney+ streaming platform. If successful, we can expect to see many more of this type of programming going forward.

Disney has a few other animated series in the works this year as well. At the 2024 D23 event, the company also announced a new Inside Out spin-off called Dream Productions, which is expected to debut in 2025. Paula Pell (Girls5Eva) leads the voice-over cast, and she’ll be joined by Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Alli Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith.

When and where can we watch Win Or Lose?

Win or Lose will premiere on December 6, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

