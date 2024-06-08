Mom I'm Sorry
Category:
Anime

This Stunning New Webtoon Might Get Its Own Anime

Image of Alexandria Lopez
Alexandria Lopez
|
Published: Jun 8, 2024 04:00 pm

One of the most tear-jerking manhwas, Mom I’m Sorry, just might be hitting screens soon!

Manhwa fans have probably heard of this loveable series before. With 102 chapters from 2019 to 2021, this webtoon has garnered love and attention from readers worldwide. Many have been highly anticipating an adaption of the manhwa, whether anime or live-action, for years now.

Are the readers getting what they want soon?

What is Mom I’m Sorry about?

“Mom, I’m sorry. Please don’t die.” Aren’t those words just gut-wrenching?

When Henry realizes his mom’s life is on the line, he strikes a deal with a lifespan dealer, offering up his own years of life to his sickly mother. His deal transforms his mother into a 20-year-old college student with a second chance at life.

With many more years ahead, Henry dedicates the rest of his life to helping his mom live life to the fullest. However, things take a complicated turn when Henry’s best friend falls head-over-heels for his mom!

Is Mom I’m Sorry getting an anime?

The first episode of Mom I’m Sorry was released on May 23, 2024! New episodes for this anime will be released every Thursday.

What might be surprising for some is that, even though Mom I’m Sorry is a Korean manhwa, the anime will be produced by Bilibili, a Chinese company. The original dub of the series will be in Chinese, and the characters’ names have been changed to Chinese names. This is a major change from the original manhwa.

You can watch Mom, I’m Sorry on the official Bilibili channel.

