Why Weren’t ‘Aquaman 2’and ‘The Flash’ at DC’s SDCC 2022 Panel?

Warner Bros. and DC Films Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con was meant to promote their upcoming slate of superhero feature films. And while we got new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam, two of DC’s biggest properties were curiously absent. Both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash weren’t mentioned at all (and neither was Dune II or Batgirl). Naturally, fans were curious as to why.

It’s no surprise that The Flash went unmentioned, given the increasingly bizarre and erratic behavior of its star Ezra Miller. Miller has been arrested repeatedly for harassment and disorderly conduct, aas well as alleged abuse and grooming accusations. As Miller continues to self-immolate, Warner Bros. has been left holding the bag on the $200 million dollar movie. While the role will most likely be recast in future films, the studio has no plans to reshoot the finished film with a new actor. The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti (It) and features both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman. The film is set to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023, and Warner Bros. has few options. They could quietly release the film in theaters sans publicity tour, or they could dump it on HBO Max. they could also promote the film without Miller, but that presents a publicity tour with the film’s star absent. There are no good options here, and it’s a shame because hundreds of people put their blood, sweat, and tears into the film, only to see it tanked by Miller’s disastrous downward spiral.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Aquaman was absent as well, likely due to its own cast issues. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on March 17, 2023, but similarly made no appearance at SDCC. This is likely due to the controversy surrounding the film’s star Amber Heard, who plays Mera. Heard is coming off of the vicious defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, which saw a massive and coordinated harassment campaign against the actress on social media. Heard also alleged that Depp pressured the studio to fire her from the film, and that a united front from Jason Momoa and director James Wan kept her in the movie. Heard also noted that her screentime had been reduced. She is currently appealing the June verdict which awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard in their respective defamation lawsuits.

Miller and Heard’s situations are wildly different, yet conflated thanks to the internet’s ire for Heard and her supporters based on rampant sexism, biphobia, and fan adulation for Depp. It’s unclear if either film will make an appearance at DC Fandome event in the future, which hasn’t been announced.

