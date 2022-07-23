‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Villain, and More

Warner Bros. and DC Films hit Hall H with the first full trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods today at San Diego Comic-Con. And everything we love about Shazam was there: Zachary Levi’s comedy and charisma, a found family of superheroes, and some delightful villains in new additions Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Shazam! was a surprise hit in 2019, when it charmed audiences with its lighthearted humor and touching message about belonging. After years of dour, humorless superhero content from Zack Snyder and company, Shazam! remembered that superhero films should be accessible and enjoyable for kids as well.

The trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods finds our titular hero having a bit of an identity crisis: he’s unsure where he fits in with the Flash, Aquaman, and Batman, he’s suffering from impostor syndrome, and he’s desperately trying to keep the Shazam fam together while everyone wants to go their own way.

Who Is Returning to Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

The sequel will see the return of Levi in the titular role, as well as his foster family played by Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi. They’ll be joined by their adult superhero counterparts Ross Butler (Super Hero Eugene), Adam Brody (Super Hero Freddy), Meagan Good (Super Hero Darla) and D.J. Cotrona (Super Hero Pedro). Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews will reprise their roles as foster parents Rosa and Victor Vásquez. Djimon Hounsou will also return as the wizard Shazam.

Who Are the Villains in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

However, Shazam must bring the family back together when Earth faces a new threat via the Daughters of Atlas: Hespera (Mirren), Kalypso (Liu), and Antaeus (Rachel Zegler). “Children stole the powers of all the gods,” says Hespera in the trailer, and she aims to take them back. It’s also unclear if we may get a cameo from Mark Strong, who played Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in the first film. We last saw Sivana in the mid-credits scene for Shazam! in prison, where he was visited by Mister Mind, a talking caterpillar.

When Does Shazam! Fury of the Gods Come Out?

The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters December 21, 2022. Sometime after that, the movie will likely land on HBO Max.

