Ezra Miller’s Accuser List Keeps Growing

The downward spiral of Ezra Miller just keeps growing more disturbing, as even more accusations surface against the actor. Miller has been making headlines frequently lately, and for very bad reasons. Their erratic behavior and violence goes as far back as 2020, when a video surfaced appearing to show Miller choking a woman. Then, in March of 2022, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct at a bar. Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman, snatched a microphone from a woman singing karaoke, and hurled obscenities at customers before being arrested.

Almost immediately after Miller was released on bail, the Hawaiian couple with whom Miller was staying filed a restraining order against them. The couple allege that Miller had burst into their home, threatened them, and stole their belongings. By June 2022, another family was seeking an order of protection against Miller on behalf of their child, 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes. Their parents allege that Miller is manipulating Tokata and is using violence, fear, paranoia, and drugs to hold sway over them.

The relationship between Miller and Tokata began when Tokata was just 12 years old. Tokata has denied the parents’ claims, but they believe that Miller manipulated Tokata into doing so. Meanwhile, the protection order can’t be served, because authorities cannot locate Miller and Tokata, with Miller even taunting authorities on social media for not being able to find them. On June 16, yet another family was granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller in Massachusetts, after Miller behaved inappropriately around the family’s 12-year-old child, brandished a gun, and threatened them. More accusations are still pouring in.

Miller’s accusers list is growing

A woman named Nadia has come forward with more allegations against Miller. According to her, she had a friendly relationship with Miller beginning in 2020. Then, in 2022, Miller showed up unexpectedly at her apartment. They quickly turned aggressive when Nadia asked them not to smoke in her apartment. The situation escalated, with Nadia asking Miller to leave and Miller hurling insults at her. Miller allegedly called her “transphobic” and a “Nazi” and argued about which of them lost more relatives in the Holocaust. Fortunately, she managed to expel Miller from her apartment without injury. However, Miller then accused Nadia of stealing their belongings because they had left their jacket behind.

Additionally, the woman involved in the 2020 choking incident also came forward. She stated that she and Miller had talked just moments before the incident and were having fun. She says she made a joke about how she could take Miller in a fight, before heading over to a smoking section. Then, without warning, Miller attacked her and was on top of her, choking her while screaming in her face about whether she wanted to fight. Miller allegedly spit in her face during the assault, as well.

What will Warner Bros. do about Miller?

Miller is known for being the DC Extended Universe’s current Flash and for starring in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Warner Bros. was initially still standing behind Miller and waiting for things die down after the first allegations surfaced. However, as the scandal keeps growing and now includes allegations of kidnapping, grooming of minors, and harassing and assaulting women, Warner Bros. will likely ultimately have no choice but to recast Miller. As these allegations grow at an alarming rate, though, the safety of those around Miller is of a much greater concern right now than Miller’s career.

