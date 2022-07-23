Can You Smell What The Rock is Cooking in this New ‘Black Adam’ Comic-Con Trailer?

Nobody makes an entrance quite like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The superstar took to the stage of Hall H during the Warner Bros. panel amidst black smoke, lightning, and thunder, with Johnson coming out in his Black Adam superhero costume. Credit his WWE background with knowing how to hype up a crowd. “Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again,” Johnson shouted to the audience. Now THAT’S how you do it in Hall H!

Black Adam has been a labor of love for Johnson, who has spent years trying to make the film amid delays and development hell. But fans have been eagerly awaiting Black Adam’s arrival to the DC universe, and his moment has finally come. The second trailer for the film, directed by Jungle Cruise helmer Jaume Collet-Serra, debuted at the panel.

The trailer gives us a peek at Black Adam’s tragic origin story, as well as a look at The Justice Society of America: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The film also stars Sarah Shahi as professor and resistance fighter Adrianna Tomaz and Marwan Kenzari as the villainous Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac.

A fan asked Johnson if Black Adam would win in a fight against Superman, to which he replied “Pound for pound, they are pretty close. I guess it probably all depends on who is playing Superman. I will just say that.”

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21, 2022.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

