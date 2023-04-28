Cal’s New Ally in ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Has a History With ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has finally been released. In addition to exploring new planets and stories, the game introduces us to Bode Akuna, who joins forces with Cal Kestis and the crew of the Mantis.

Who is Bode Akuna?

Early on in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, when Cal Kestis is looking to escape Coruscant, he goes to a number of Rebel NPCs for help. Bode Akuna is a gunslinging mercenary-for-hire who hates the Empire and decides to team up with Cal and help him on his quest. Oh, and he’s Force-sensitive, too. The two form a close bond—like brothers, according to the game’s director Stig Asmussen—and while Bode can’t follow you everywhere you take Cal during the game, he’s a solid companion for most of it. Though not quite an AI companion, he takes on a similar role, providing long range combat support, and a jetpack that provides an edge during the puzzle-solving sections of the game.

Who voices Bode Akuna in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Bode Akuna is voiced by returning Star Wars voice actor Noshir Dalal. In addition to having voiced Starko Grey in the Star Wars: Squadrons game and Rass Ordo in the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic, he also voiced Vice Admiral Rampart in the Star Wars animated show The Bad Batch. Dalal also did the motion capture for Bode’s animation in the game, making him a double threat like Cameron Monaghan, the voice and, yes, body of Cal Kestis himself.

Dalal is a prominent voice actor outside of the Star Wars universe, and you might recognize him from some of the other games he’s been in, particularly Red Dead Redemption 2, in which he played Charles Smith and Horizon Forbidden West, in which he was the voice of Kotallo.

