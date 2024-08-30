‘Squirrel With a Gun’ is ‘GTA’ but with a squirrel

Squirrel With a Gun is basically GTA if you treat it like a sandbox game—except this time, the rules don’t apply to you because you’re a squirrel. It’s just one of the perks of not being constrained by human laws.

What is Squirrel With a Gun all about? Set the GTA analogy aside, and you’re left with a squirrel who ran out of nuts. Solve puzzles, shoot people, cause havoc—repeat the cycle, all for the sake of nuts. It’s still like the GTA series, but instead of going on heists for money, you’re just coming after nuts. It’s perfect for anyone craving the chaos of GTA 6, which probably won’t be coming out anytime soon.

Squirrel With a Gun was released today, August 29, 2024. You can get the game for just $17.99 on PlayStation 5, XBox Series, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Trevor Philips would get along with this squirrel

I have many questions. How could a squirrel hold a handgun? Why can it shoot a sniper rifle and not be blown away? Why does a squirrel even know how to shoot? Prepare to throw all your logic away when you run around with this squirrel’s body.

There are clips of the squirrel making bounce castles float, stealing items, and making people run after it. Expect tons of human casualties, and it’s not just because of guns. People trip over and die because they’re chasing after this little squirrel, while some get caught up in this squirrel’s shenanigans. Whatever you do, don’t underestimate the chaos a small squirrel can bring to its big world.

