Will ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ introduce another critical ‘Sonic Adventure 2’ character?

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is truly dazzling. I’ve seen countless discussions between people for whom Sonic 1 and 2 were airplane watch-level priority, now saying they’ll go to the theater for Sonic 3. For some, like me, Shadow’s mere presence is entirely to blame for this switch.

Otherwise, it’s that the film finally seems to be leaning all-in on the Sonic plots, and less on the human wingman plot, because there were tons of Easter eggs in the Sonic 3 trailer. The very existence of Gerald Robotnik at the trailer’s end basically solidified that the film will be taking a lot of plot points from Sonic Adventure 2. It seems like it could be the Sonic film that borrows heaviest from actual games.

Because so many moments in the trailer were Sonic Adventure 2 coded, fans online started to raise a very good question: Is Sonic 3 not only going to be Shadow’s debut, but Amy Rose’s, as well?

Why fans expect Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Since there seems to be so many Sonic Adventure 2 beats in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the inclusion of Amy Rose feels important. Amy has a very critical role in the game’s ending—specifically related to Shadow.

Spoilers ahead for Sonic Adventure 2 (albeit predictable ones).

Amy is the one who convinces Shadow to turn against Gerald Robotnik and help Sonic and company save the day. Amy’s entreaty reaches Shadow because her sincerity reminds him of Maria. We know the film is already setting up both Gerald and Maria.

Unlike Sonic Adventure 2, where Eggman and Shadow are on the same team, Eggman in the film is working with Sonic from the get-go, specifically to defeat Shadow. Still, Gerald turning from a seeming ally to a planet-destroying hellbent bad guy and Shadow having a change of heart feel like incredibly Hollywood beats. Which means Amy absolutely still has an important role to play

If Amy Rose is going to be in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it’s a card that the film is currently playing very close to its chest. The trailer doesn’t tease her, and there have been no casting announcements about her—or Rouge the Bat, for that matter. It’s also possible that Shadow’s storyline will stretch over two films, with Amy coming onto the scene for an almost-inevitable Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

I’m not convinced that means she definitely won’t be in the film, because Hollywood sometimes loves a good surprise. But I would advise everyone not to keep their hopes up. Hollywood also loves a good disappointment.

