The 10 coolest controllers for playing Fortnite

These controllers are in a Battle Royale for supremacy, but which one will win? Could it be the all-yellow Peely controller? What about this other one that glows in the dark? It’s anyone’s game, especially yours. Here are the best Fortnite controllers around.

This Peely controller for the Nintendo Switch is easily one of the most stylish on this list. It features the face of Fortnite‘s most charming little banana man mascot Peely! Peely’s cherubic face belies the pain, the sheer agony that you intend to put your opponents through in your next match. Be sure to smile just like the sociopathic little banana as you step over their bullet-ridden corpses to collect their hard-earned and quickly lost loot. This is Fortnite after all, no place for mercy.

This Midas Controller for the Xbox is perfect for players who want to sport a tougher-looking design than sweet Peely. Perhaps other players will feel the raw, controlled strength emanating from this controller and quit before the match even begins. A Victory Royale by default is still a Victory Royale, after all. Don’t wanna go with the Midas look after all? This particular model of controller comes in like a bajillion different colors. Go crazy. Mix and match. Never let ’em know your next move.

To be fair, every controller on this list is a Fortnite controller, but THIS Fortnite Controller says so right on the controller itself! Got some chums coming over? Casually whip out this Fortnite Controller to let them know that you mean business when it comes to the game. If they want smoke, they should probably hit up another barbecue. You’re a whole forest fire. Besides, that lets you keep the virtual item included with the purchase of this controller all to yourself.

This Red Fortnite Controller is the same vibe as the earlier Fortnite controller but IN RED. Red with what? The blood of your enemies of course. Doesn’t matter that there isn’t any actual blood in Fortnite, this blood is the blood of your enemy’s hopes and dreams. All his ambitions for a coveted Victory Royale squeezed out of him and then spattered all over your controller in your sanguine victory. To add insult to injury, this officially licensed Fortnite controller has a virtual item included with the purchase. Does your fallen foe have a virtual item to lessen his defeat? I think not.

This Lightning Controller is wicked-looking, like someone told Prince Zuko to light this thing up with some fine electricity. And it doesn’t just come in one lighting setup, it comes in many! Different colors! Solid light! Slowly breathing light! Even strobe lights! This controller is also heavily customizable, allowing you to map commands to different buttons to augment your play style. Plus it has turbo vibration. Like driving a race car. Hell yeah.

Don’t let the Fortnite Blue Controller‘s design fool you, these friendly-looking Fortnite characters might be chumming around right now, but once they jump out of that flying bus they’re gonna slaughter each other. This X-Box controller isn’t just a regular controller with a pretty skin on top. No, no. The design on this controller is permanently etched on there with patented Hydro-Drip printing. It ain’t coming off. Only the finest for the discerning Fortnite player.

Gammeefy Switch Controller is soooo pretty to look at. Almost distractingly so. Make me just wanna plug it in and watch all the lovely colors glow and change and let someone else vie for the coveted Victory Royale. Maybe life isn’t all about winning, but the pretty things we saw along the way? With adjustable lights in 9 different LED colors, this controller is one of the prettiest things around.

The AceGamer Wireless Controller in White goes hard. Just look at it. The all-white design with the bursts of multi-colored light running under this thing like chromatic veins? This thing can summon up a whole array of colors and can be customized with all sorts of different glow and strobe settings to make those colors pop. This controller right here is perfectly compatible with either a PS4 or any gaming computer. And see the little bumps on the grips? That’s the finest in non-slip gaming controller technology. That way the thing won’t fly out of your sweaty hands just seconds before you clinch victory.

The PDP Gaming Nintendo Switch Pro Controller looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. I swear I saw this thing in the Tron level of Kingdom Hearts 2. I could pilot a whole spaceship with this thing! Or maybe an OceanGate sub! After all, this thing’s wireless signal is so powerful that I can connect to things from every 30 feet away! Why would I ever want to be 30 feet away from the TV screen? It’s exactly where my enemies would never expect I would be. Gotta do anything to fool the ops, including disorienting them with this baby’s many LED lighting options.

What is it about the color black that just says “I mean business”? There’s a reason why New Yorkers have adopted this color as the city’s unofficial uniform. It screams “Don’t mess with me, bro.” The AceGamer Wireless Controller in Black has all the attitude of a black-clad Brooklynite but in controller form. Just look at that sable exterior, like a dark night sky. And what’s that? Streaks of blue lightning running through it? How exciting! And no, those lightning bolts aren’t cheap stickers. They’re stuck on there by water transfer process. They’re never coming off. This thing also features non-slip controller handles, so your sweaty hands won’t prove to be your undoing in a firefight. Unlike the white controller, this thing doesn’t have LED capabilities. But it’s better that way. Move in total darkness, they’ll never see you coming.

