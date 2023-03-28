How ‘Jedi: Survivor’s Cal Kestis Fits Into the ‘Star Wars’ Canon

With the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just around the corner, it might be helpful to know whether this series of games is canon within the Star Wars universe or not, and, more specifically, how its protagonist Cal Kestis fits into the Star Wars canon.

If you haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yet, take this as your sign to do so. Released in 2019, Fallen Order introduced the world to a new Order 66 survivor, Cal Kestis, who had been stranded on the planet Bracca after the death of his Master. It’s a well-told story that’s full of heart, healing, intensity, and compelling characters. Cameron Monaghan’s portrayal of Cal is full of compassion, but the game’s side characters add their own flair to the story as well. Ex-Jedi Cere Junda, Greez, Merrin, the Inquisitors, and trusty droid BD-1 all make this a must-play game for Star Wars fans.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is set for release on April 28, 2023, will raise the stakes for players and the galaxy alike.

So, is Cal Kestis a canon Star Wars character?

In a nutshell: Yes, Cal Kestis is a canon character in Star Wars. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is considered canon, and as such, all of the characters within the game and the plot are canon as well.

This shouldn’t be too surprising for those familiar with the Star Wars franchise. Cal is an Order 66 survivor; the game’s links to Dathomir and Ilum make sense within the broader context of Star Wars; and the Inquisitors (and their fortress) have been integral parts of numerous Star Wars stories, including Star Wars Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

There’s no reason for Cal not to be alive during the Empire’s reign. The only question that remains, as with any Order 66 survivor, is where he was during the events of the original trilogy. Perhaps Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will provide us with some clues.

Fallen Order takes place in 14BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin, otherwise known as the destruction of the Death Star), a few years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Jedi: Survivor will take place in 9BBY, meaning it will take place concurrently with Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s still some time left, then, before the original trilogy takes place and Cal Kestis’ fate needs to be decided.

Has Cal Kestis been seen anywhere else in Star Wars?

Many fans of the games are hoping to see Cal Kestis make an appearance in a live-action or animated Star Wars title, but it hasn’t happened so far. With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s confirmed placement on the timeline, many believed he might show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Likewise, when Clone Force 99 went to Bracca in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1, just after Order 66 had been enacted, fans were hoping to spot a glimpse of ginger hair there, too. Sadly, it was not to be; but never say never.

Cal Kestis did receive one fleeting mention in another Star Wars property, however. In Mike Chen’s novel Brotherhood, which takes place during the early days of the Clone Wars, there is a scene in which Anakin Skywalker speaks to Cal’s Jedi Master, Jaro Tapal. Tapal is accompanied by a red-haired youngling, and though his name isn’t mentioned in the book, Chen himself confirmed that this was meant to be Cal.

Cameron Monaghan has said he’s open to playing Cal Kestis in a live-action Star Wars project, so we’re still hopeful that this character’s story will be explored for many years to come. For now, we look forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor raising the bar with a thrilling, canon Star Wars tale.

