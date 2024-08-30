Our 10 favorite visual novel video games, ranked

Looking for a game with amazing storytelling and immersive gameplay? Check out these 10 amazing visual novel games, which are perfect for gamers seeking a narrative-driven gaming experience.

10. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

(Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.)

Fans of the anime need to try playing Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. It is the perfect blend of mystery and murder, set against the background of an abandoned elite high school. This is the first installment in the Danganronpa franchise and can be played on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

The player takes on the role of Makoto Naegi, a regular high school student who won a raffle to study in the elite Hope’s Peak Academy, which typically only accepts students with exceptional talent or ultimate abilities. However, his high school life does not go as he expects. He and other students are trapped in Hope’s Peak by a murderous bear, Monokuma. The only way out? Kill a fellow student and not get caught during the trial. What happens if someone gets caught? Well, you’ll have to play to find out.

9. Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

(Game Grumps)

Dream Daddy is one of the few mainstream LGBTQ+ otome visual novels, and it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular. This game is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

In this game, you play a dad who has moved to a new neighborhood with his teenage daughter. As he explores the neighborhood, he meets other charming single dads looking for love. With a colorful cast of characters, nods to popular memes, and some mini-games here and there, Dream Daddy is definitely a good time.

8. Doki Doki Literature Club!

(Team Salvato)

Doki Doki Literature Club! went viral during its release due to its unexpected twist. Don’t be fooled by the girly, anime-like visuals of the game; it gets dark really fast. The game is available on Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In Doki Doki Literature Club!, you play a male character who is invited by his childhood friend, Sayori, to join their high school’s literature club. As you do your daily club activities, things take a dark turn after Sayori takes her own life. What happened? What led to this outcome? And why does Monika, the club’s president, seem like she knows something about this?

7. Steins;Gate

(Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.)

Some people might be familiar with Steins;Gate thanks to the manga and anime of the same name, but did you know it was adapted from a visual novel? The game is available on Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Windows, iOS, and Android.

Steins;Gate follows the tale of Okabe Rintaro, who discovers the “PhoneWave” after witnessing the death of its creator, Makise Kurisu. With the “PhoneWave,” a person will be able to send messages to the past and alter timelines. As Rintaro experiments with this invention, he catches the attention of SERN, an organization that cracks down on deadly time travel experiments. After one of Rintaro’s friends is killed, he realizes that the only way to save her is to undo the alterations he did to history. Will he be able to reverse the mistakes he caused?

6. Butterfly Soup

(Brianna Lei)

If you’ve already played Dream Daddy and you’re looking for another queer visual novel to play, then I highly recommend Butterfly Soup. The game is officially available on Windows, Mac, and Linux, but fan-made ports for iOS and web browsers are also available.

Butterfly Soup revolves around Asian-American girls who play basketball and fall in love. On top of the beauty of young, queer romance, the game is filled with memes and actually hilarious moments. The story is also relatable and beautifully written. It’s a touching story that will surely leave a lasting impact on players.

5. Heaven Will Be Mine

(Pillow Fight)

Unlike typical visual novels that show the character and text appearing at the bottom, Heaven Will Be Mine has the player feeling like they’re in the cockpit of a mech. The game is available on Windows, macOS X, Linux, and iOS.

Heaven Will Be Mine is set in an alternative version of 1981. The player can choose to play as one of three mech pilots—Luna-Terra, Pluto, and Saturn—and follow their journey navigating through an eight-day war against three different factions in the hopes of saving humanity. While on your journey, you explore different relationships and connections in the cockpit of your mech.

4. Slay the Princess

(Black Tabby Games, Serenity Forge)

Slay the Princess features a unique twist to the damsel-in-distress trope, with this dating sim quickly shifting to a psychological horror visual novel. The game is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The player takes on the role of an unnamed hero who is tasked to slay the Princess. Sounds simple, right? Wrong. The Princess will do everything in her power to stop you from completing your tasks, from simple flirting to taking your life in cold blood. You can’t let her get her way; after all, the fate of the world rests on your shoulders. So, will you save the princess or slay the princess?

3. Bustafellows

(PQube)

Looking for a game that blends romance with murder mystery? Then let me introduce you to Bustafellows. This game is available on Windows, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and GeForce Now.

In Bustafellows, you play a young woman with the unique ability to leap into the past in the bodies of others for a short period of time. With this ability, you can collect data on others and help people. After witnessing the murder of a crooked lawyer named Limbo Fitzgerald, the player must go back in time and save them. Will you be able to save Limbo?

2. Hustle Cat

(Date Nighto)

If you’re searching for a visual novel with a calmer premise, then check out Hustle Cat. The game is available on Windows and macOS.

You take on the role of Avery Gray, the newest employee at A Cat’s Paw, a popular cat café. Your job is relatively chill, with friendly (and lowkey hot) staff members. However, you can’t shake off the feeling that they are hiding something. One day, you find a book, with strange letters you can’t read. Want to know the mysteries behind A Cat’s Paw? Then you’ll have to play the game!

1. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

(CAPCOM Co., Ltd.)

Considered one of the OG visual novels, everyone has to play Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney at least once. The game is available on Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox One, Android, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Nintendo 3DS.

In this game, you take on the role of rookie attorney Phoenix Wright. Investigate crime scenes, cross-examine evidence, and experience the thrill of a legal battle as you fight to prove your client’s innocence in a court of law. Will you be able to successfully close your cases and uncover the truth of the crime?

