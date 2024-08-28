Shadow the Hedgehog in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS trailer
'Sonic X Shadow Generations' is going to be a blast through the past

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Aug 28, 2024 12:34 pm

The trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations will convince you to get the game. We already caught a glimpse of it months ago, but that teaser was nothing compared to the latest trailer for the game.

Black Doom is back (again), and it’s up to Shadow to stop him from taking over the world. You’ll have to go through time and space travel back to the past to rewrite history. Sonic X Shadow Generations will feature the same open zone concept that many fans loved in Sonic Frontiers. This blast through the past will take you to older stages while saving the world.

So here’s the important part: when can we get our hands on Sonic X Shadow Generations? The game will officially launch on October 25, 2024. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC gamers can all play the game upon launch.

Tempted to pre-order?

If waiting is out of the question for you, the game is also available for pre-order. You can play the game on October 22, 2024, if you opt for the pre-order. Everyone, except Nintendo Switch players, can’t pre-purchase the game. What an injustice!

Through the pre-order, you can get the Terios skin and the Sonic Adventure Legacy skin. Extra background music and a digital artbook are included in the pre-order. Being a Nintendo Switch player and a Sonic fan must hurt when pre-orders aren’t available. Merch aside, you won’t be missing out on too much—just some skill points that the pre-order version has included.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
