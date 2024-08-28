‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’ is going to be a blast through the past

The trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations will convince you to get the game. We already caught a glimpse of it months ago, but that teaser was nothing compared to the latest trailer for the game.

Recommended Videos

Black Doom is back (again), and it’s up to Shadow to stop him from taking over the world. You’ll have to go through time and space travel back to the past to rewrite history. Sonic X Shadow Generations will feature the same open zone concept that many fans loved in Sonic Frontiers. This blast through the past will take you to older stages while saving the world.

So here’s the important part: when can we get our hands on Sonic X Shadow Generations? The game will officially launch on October 25, 2024. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC gamers can all play the game upon launch.

Tempted to pre-order?

If waiting is out of the question for you, the game is also available for pre-order. You can play the game on October 22, 2024, if you opt for the pre-order. Everyone, except Nintendo Switch players, can’t pre-purchase the game. What an injustice!

Through the pre-order, you can get the Terios skin and the Sonic Adventure Legacy skin. Extra background music and a digital artbook are included in the pre-order. Being a Nintendo Switch player and a Sonic fan must hurt when pre-orders aren’t available. Merch aside, you won’t be missing out on too much—just some skill points that the pre-order version has included.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy