A Guide to Every Star Wars Planet in ‘Jedi: Survivor’

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel game to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, due for release this Friday (April 28), there’s a lot of buzz about which exciting new elements of the Star Wars universe we’ll get to explore with Cal Kestis this time. After Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took us to Kashyyyk and Dathomir, one of the biggest questions is where Cal’s story is going to lead us next, and which planets are going to house the gameplay in Jedi: Survivor. We’ve done some digging and come up with a list of all the planets confirmed to be featured in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so far.

Koboh

It looks like Koboh’s going to be where a significant amount of the game play takes place. Originally settled by miners hoping to strike it rich, the discovery that there were actually very few natural resources of note, combined with constant attacks by bandits, rendered Koboh a mostly forgotten, backwater planet by the time gameplay starts. However, there is still a settlement there, full of NPCs to interact with as well as the tameable wildlife Cal can find out in the wilderness.

Coruscant

Ah, Coruscant. The populous galactic capital where every inch is covered in buildings and if you fall from the top you’ll starve to death before you hit the ground (this might be hyperbole—might). Star Wars Jedi: Survivor presents us with a light-filled cityscape, still under imperial control and where some of Cal’s enemies from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are waiting for him.

Jedha

A frigid, desert moon experiencing permanent winter, Jedha will be familiar to players from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as the location of the Holy City and the Temple of the Kyber. Jedha is a primary source for kyber crystals (necessary for the creation of lightsabers) thanks to an asteroid that crashed on it centuries ago. It was also the home of one of the first Force-using civilizations and has multiple ruined Jedi temples you’ll get to explore during the game.

Shattered Moon (Moon of Koboh)

Koboh’s moon houses an old High Republic tech facility, but any more than that you’ll have to wait to find out from playing the game.

Tanalorr

Thought mythical, Tanalorr promises a possible safe haven for the Jedi and Cal’s desire to find it is what drives the game. Get things right and you’ll get to take him there yourself.

Nova Garon

So far Nova Garon remains a mystery, but it’s there and I can’t wait to find out what it holds.

