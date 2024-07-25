Tyson’s Actor Revealed for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2!

At the Hall H Percy Jackson and the Olympians panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, series creator Rick Riordan appeared onscreen to announce a new member of the series cast: the actor who plays Tyson, Percy’s cyclops half-brother.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians set records for Disney+, and production on Season 2 is underway, with filming slated to start in August. Season 2 will follow the second book in the series by Riordan, in which Percy and his friends embark on a harrowing quest across the fabled Sea of Monsters, a.k.a. the Bermuda Triangle. Their goal is to reclaim a protective object known as the Golden Fleece to strengthen the magic in Thalia’s pine tree and save Camp Half-Blood and its demigods from certain demise.

Who plays Percy’s half-brother, Tyson?

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters book, Tyson is introduced as a homeless student at Percy and Annabeth’s human middle school. A group of monsters attacks their gym class during a dodgeball game and Tyson and Annabeth save Percy, which immediately prompts some questions about Tyson’s identity. The trio takes a magic taxi to Camp Half-Blood, where they learn about the weakening of the camp’s protective border and help some of the campers fight off Colchis bulls.

Tyson, who isn’t a demigod, is given special permission to enter the camp to save Percy yet again. It’s then revealed that he’s not a human at all, but a baby cyclops. He’s a son of Poseidon just like Percy, making the pair unlikely half-brothers.

On Thursday at SDCC, Riordan announced that actor Daniel Diemer (The Half of It) has been cast as Tyson. During the Percy Jackson panel, a video of Diemer walking around set played to the crowd. He said he’s been a fan of the books since he was 10 years old (he’s 28 now), and the core trio—Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover)—apparently love him. Diemer is 6’4″ tall according to his IMDB profile, which makes him a great choice to play a baby cyclops opposite a bunch of adolescent humans.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is available now on Disney+.

