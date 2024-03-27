Everything You Need To Know About the Second Season of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Disney+’s live-action adaptation of the very famous Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series by Rick Riordan, has overall been a great success.

That’s what happens when you put together a fanbase that has loved the story of these teenage demigod children of Greek gods and a more faithful adaptation than the one they had already gotten in movie form—even though there were of course some criticisms to be made about the PJO television show as well.

Still, the first eight episodes of the adventures of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover were very well received and the fans have been clamoring for a renewal announcement pretty much since the show premiered. So, here’s a recap of everything we know so far about that upcoming second season.

Will there be a season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Yes, there will indeed be a second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The announcement was made in February of 2024, and it was specifically about season 2, which will cover the second installment of the Percy Jackson saga, The Sea of Monsters—even though fans know that there are plenty more books waiting to be adapted.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see how this second season goes to judge whether or not we’ll continue with the story. As a hardcore fan of a certain character with Italian origins and ties with death, I sure hope we do.

What will be the plot of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Just like the first season followed the events of the first book, The Lightning Thief, the second one is going to cover what happens in its sequel, The Sea of Monsters. Without spoiling too much for those who don’t know how the story of Percy Jackson and the Olympians goes, let’s just say that with Luke’s betrayal finally discovered, leaving Camp Half-Blood to marshal Kronos’s forces—and bring Kronos himself back, of course—Percy, Annabeth, Grover and the demigods are left to prepare for the battles that are sure to come.

The problem—except the giant evil titan on the brink of resurrection, that is—is that Thalia’s tree, which protects Camp Half-Blood, has been poisoned. The only thing that could save it is the Golden Fleece, and a quest is called to find it right in the middle of the very perilous sea in which it’s located, the titular Sea of Monsters, which mortals know as the Bermuda Triangle. Even though the quest is entrusted to Clarisse, Ares’s daughter, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover somehow become entangled with it, as well. Adventures and monsters and duels ensue.

You can bet these three will find their way right in the middle of the action. (Disney+)

What new members of the cast can we expect for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

So far, there have been no announcements for any new additions to the cast, but you can be sure there will be. There are several important characters from the Greek mythos that make their appearances in The Sea of Monsters, just like Medusa did in The Lightning Thief, as well as new demigods or other similarly godly children stepping onto the scene. Plus, we can be sure to see some more Olympian gods.

While no names are even being thrown around, the three lead actors—Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, who play Percy, Annabeth, and Grover respectively—have made their own fancasts already. They include Zendaya as Athena, goddess of wisdom, and Annabeth’s mother, and Sam Claflin as Apollo, god of music and medicine and of the Sun. I mean, I would definitely not be opposed to either.

On a much sadder note, though, we also know that the role of Zeus, god of thunder and king of Olympus, will have to be recast due to Lance Reddick’s untimely death—his appearance as Zeus in the final episode of the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one of his final performances.

Zeus appeared only at the end of the first season, when Percy managed to stop the god’s war with his father, Poseidon. (Disney+)

When is Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 coming out?

The season 2 release date is still very much unclear. At the time of the renewal announcement, the cast and crew of Percy Jackson and the Olympians commented that there were a couple of scripts that had already been finished and that they also hoped to get production underway as soon as possible.

That’s certain to keep the pop culture momentum going, but also, I would add, because there’s one thing you can’t stop teenage actors from doing: growing. After all, there were enough differences in Walker Scobell’s appearance between the first episodes of season one and its final episodes that fans were openly talking about them.

I’m sorry, but that’s almost a whole other person. (Disney+)

Still, it’s currently hard to say when we might get our hands on this new season. Not before 2025, that is for sure—possibly a bit earlier than the first season, which premiered in December, but still not until the second half of the year.

