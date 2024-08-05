Fans Want To Know All About Iris on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Iris (Emma Laird) became an important figure in Mayor of Kingstown, but the season 3 finale had a bit of a twist for her. Spoilers ahead!

Fans are heartbroken about Iris after the season 3 finale! She’s been a central character since season 1 of the show. She was an escort who used to work for Milo (Aidan Gillen) back then but has slowly grown to be Mike’s friend and confident, which is fitting since she was originally brought to Kingstown to try to control Mike, but their relationship was more important to her than what she was told to do.

That led to Mike protecting Iris often throughout the show until season 3, when he needed her help. Iris was spying on a Russian mob boss named Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen), and everything was seemingly fine between Mike and Iris up until Milo returned after faking his own death. Milo and Iris don’t have the best relationship (Mike literally sent her away to protect her when Milo escaped prison in season 2), but what ended up happening to Iris in the season 3 finale was a tragic twist of fate for one of the best characters on the show.

In the finale, Mike and Milo both try and get Iris out of Kingstown. Milo offers to give her a new life (despite their past differences) after she shoots and kills Konstantin, and Mike also sends her out of town. That doesn’t end well for Iris, though. When she’s on the bus, we see her taking pills, and the driver later discovers that she has died. It’s an important lesson for those in Kingstown because Mike protected Iris at every turn, and it still wasn’t enough to keep her safe. Still, it hurts to know that we won’t have Iris on the series anymore.

