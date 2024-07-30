Shudder Sets Streaming Release Date for One of the Year’s Goriest Slasher Flicks

One of the goriest releases of 2024 will soon be available to watch on streaming—if you dare to let Johnny inside your home, that is. So when does director Chris Nash’s In A Violent Nature come out on Shudder?

In A Violent Nature has been described as one of the most stomach-churning, genre-defying horrors of the year—and for a good reason. Unlike its contemporaries, the slasher flick follows the POV of undead killer Johnny (Ry Barrett) as he goes on a murderous rampage to retrieve a locket, which was stolen by a pesky group of teens. The kills in this thing are absolutely brutal, making it no surprise that in a year that hasn’t seen too much gore, In A Violent Nature became an instant hit.

In A Violent Nature franchise gets exciting SDCC announcements, including streaming release date

And for those looking to return to the woods, fear not, because this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, of all places, brought some happy news for fans of In A Violent Nature. During “The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror” panel, which saw producers, writers, and horror aficionados celebrating the best of the genre, IFC Films announced that a sequel to In A Violent Nature is currently in development, teasing a new poster of Johnny’s signature hook as the studio looks to delve into franchise territory.

Now that you're hooked… come back for more. @IFCfilms and @Shudder present IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2. Coming soon! https://t.co/dlVrMUG4yV pic.twitter.com/KwxJpQtnwU — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) July 26, 2024

Even though a release window for In A Violent Nature 2 hasn’t been confirmed just yet, fans can look forward to something that will hopefully hold them over in the meantime. During the same SDCC panel, IFC Films revealed that In A Violent Nature will be available to stream on Shudder beginning Friday, September 13—the perfect way to kick off the spooky season.

Since its inception in 2015, Shudder (which is owned by AMC Networks) has quickly become the go-to streaming platform for cult classic horrors, thrillers, slashers, and originals. It’s also the production house behind titles such as Skinamarink, When Evil Lurks, Late Night With the Devil, and the Creepshow TV series, among many others. There’s no denying that In A Violent Nature is an excellent addition to its catalog.

Considering the first film is one of IFC Films’ 10 highest-grossing films of all time, it’s no wonder the studio is placing such an emphasis on its sequel and streaming release date. Meanwhile, adrenaline junkies and horror fans alike can watch In A Violent Nature on digital/VOD services including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video in the lead-up to its streaming premiere this fall.

