Subversive Gorefest ‘In A Violent Nature’ Is Officially Getting a Sequel

Let it be known that Comic-Con isn’t just about superheroes and cosplay. This year, IFC Films brought the scares to the San Diego Convention Center to announce that a sequel to one of 2024’s goriest releases is currently in development. Here’s everything we know about In A Violent Nature 2.

Hereeeee’s Johnny! Well, not that Johnny, but rather, the bloodthirsty killer audiences first met in director Chris Nash’s In A Violent Nature. The slasher flick, which puts a unique spin on the genre by following the POV of our bad guy, “Johnny” (Ry Barrett), generated a lot of hype on the festival circuit leading up to its release in May. Allegedly, the kills were so gruesome and over-the-top that audience members fainted during early screenings—ahem, that yoga scene.

In A Violent Nature 2 confirmed by Shudder and IFC Films

Now, it seems IFC Films was so impressed with the first film that they took to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to announce that a slasher sequel is in the works—and brought Johnny himself in-person to celebrate the happy news. During the “The Bold Voice of Contemporary Horror” panel, which featured actor David Dastmalchian and the producers of M3GAN, among others, attendees were treated to a first glimpse at the poster, which sees Johnny’s signature hook covered in blood and bent to resemble a “2.”

From the sound of it, In A Violent Nature writer and director Chris Nash will return as screenwriter, though a director remains TBD. While we don’t know plot specifics or a release date just yet, AMC Networks exec Scott Shooman said in a statement to Variety that we can expect to see a “bigger, meaner” Johnny as “his kills can only get more impressive.” So…stay out of the woods, I guess? No impromptu camping trips for me, please and thanks.

Now that you're hooked… come back for more. @IFCfilms and @Shudder present IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2. Coming soon! https://t.co/dlVrMUG4yV pic.twitter.com/KwxJpQtnwU — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) July 26, 2024

Producer Peter Kuplowsky also explained that In A Violent Nature was “originally conceived as a meta-sequel within a fictional slasher series, so we were always imagining mayhem beyond the scope of the original film.” He told the audience, “That we now have the opportunity to continue following Johnny on his restless walk has us feeling incredibly grateful to our incredible partners at IFC Films / Shudder who believed in Chris’ vision from day one. We are thrilled to return for a new chapter and are excited to deploy Johnny as a conduit to further experiments in the genre.”

Given that In A Violent Nature is one of IFC Films’ 10 highest-grossing films of all time, it’s not exactly surprising that the studio has greenlit a sequel. As for the first installment, horror fanatics and adrenaline junkies alike can look forward to streaming it on Shudder just in time for Halloween, as it will be available on Shudder beginning September 13. If you need to catch up, In A Violent Nature is also currently available on digital/VOD services including Apple TV and Prime Video.

